Cut by the Vashon 'B' team, Jo Jo White would become a basketball legend

Editor's note: On Nov. 3, 1980, Jo Jo White announced he was retiring from the NBA. From his roots in St. Louis he set the standard as a college and pro superstar. Here is how the Post-Dispatch covered his retirement.
KANSAS CITY - It ended in the state of Missouri, which is only appropriate for Jo Jo White, a basketball legend. His career progressed from the playgrounds of St. Louis to the University of Kansas to the Olympic Games to the National Basketball Association. When White, a 6-foot-3 guard had the ball in his hands during the salad days of his brilliant career, there was perhaps no better backliner in the entire world.
It ended Monday, this brilliant career. It ended not with one final, smooth jumper from the baseline but before the microphones at a press conference in the office of the Kansas City Kings, the team that had acquired him before the start of the season from the Golden State Warriors.
Almost everyone knew that White, seven times selected an NBA all-star, couldn't go on forever. But even he admitted Monday that coming to grips with the decision to, finally, remove himself from the NBA scene was tough. Two weeks short of his 34th birthday, White said at Monday's press conference that he hadn't slept for two nights because he had been wrestling with his decision.
"I don't feel I'm playing as well as I'm capable of playing," he said. "I feel it's better for Jo Jo White to retire and leave space for a younger guy." White played 12 seasons in the NBA. Ten of those from 1969 to 1979 were as the Boston Celtics' wily point guard. He played on Celtics championship teams in 1974 and 1976, the year he was named the most valuable player. In 80 career postseason games, he averaged 21.5 points.
Jo Jo White died in January 2018. Is he the greatest basketball player to ever come out of St. Louis? You can easily make the case.
At Kansas, White finished his eligibility in February of 1969. He had entered KU in midseason of 1966. The Jayhawks compiled a 68-12 record with Jo Jo and played in two NCAA tournaments and two National Invitation Tournaments. He twice was selected an All-America and was the leading scorer on the 1967 U.S. Pan American Games squad. He was on the gold medal U.S. Olympic team in 1968.
White was christened Joseph, but nobody in St. Louis knew him by that name when he was playing high school basketball first at Vashon and then a McKinley after Vashon was consolidated in a redistricting plan. It was Jo Jo, the result of crowds chanting Joe! Joe! Joe!
When he was a freshman at Vashon he was cut from the B-team by Earl Beeks. But Jodie Bailey, a coach who has developed a number of outstanding players, saw hidden qualities in White and took him under his wing. Bailey saved his career. Jo Jo became Bailey's main man on the court. He matured quickly, practicing during the hot summer months against the likes of Lenny Wilkens, Bill Bridge and Chico Vaughn of the old St. Louis Hawks.
He narrowed his college choices to UCLA, Cincinnati and KU. It was in 1966 that he was involved in one of the most hotly debated, plays in Jayhawks basketball.
KU was playing Texas Western (now Texas-El Paso) in the Midwest Regional. His three-point play with 38 seconds to go tied the score, but a 35-foot buzzer shot that would have won the game was disallowed when an official ruled that White's foot was on the out-of-bounds line when he put up the baseline jumper. Texas Western won overtime and went on to become th NCAA champion.
When his career ended at KU, only a trio of towering centers . Clyde Lovellette, Wilt Chamberlain and Walt Wesley had scored more points than the kid from St. Louis Jo Jo.
Celebrating 50 years of the All-Metro basketball team.
In 2013, STLhighschoolsports marked 50 years of the Post-Dispatch All-Metro boys basketeball team by selecting an all-time team.
The all-time team was selected by a five-person panel that includes area basketball gurus Earl Austin Jr. and Frank Cusumano; Post-Dispatch online sports editor and longtime preps enthusiast Mike Smith; STLhighschoolsports.com basketball beat writer Nate Latsch; and Cameron Hollway, the director for STLhighschoolsports.com.
Steve Stipanovich
Steve Stipanovich, 7-0, C, De Smet, 1979
A 6-11 center, Stipanovich was a first-team All-Metro selection who averaged 25 points and 15 rebounds. He led the Spartans to back-to-back Missouri Class 4A championships and a 63-1 combined record, which included a 63-game win streak. “Stipo” finished his four-year career at Mizzou as the school’s second-leading scorer (1,836 points) and leading rebounder (984). He was the Big Eight Conference player of the year and an all-America selection as a senior. A No. 2 overall pick by the Indiana Pacers in the 1983 NBA Draft, he averaged 13.2 points and 7.8 rebounds over 403 games during his five seasons with the Pacers before a knee condition ended his career at age 27. His No. 40 jersey has been retired at Mizzou.
Bradley Beal
FIRST TEAM
Bradley Beal, Chaminade, 6-3, SG, 2011
A three-time All-Metro first team selection, Beal led the Red Devils to a state championship as a sophomore, then kept getting better. Perhaps the best pure shooter in area history, Beal averaged 32.4 points as a senior, when he was named the Gatorade national player of the year. Former CBC coach D.C. Wilcutt, who played with Hall of Famer Ed Macauley and coached in the area for 35 years, said Beal was “the best we’ve seen since Bill Bradley and Jo Jo White.” Beal spent one season at the University of Florida, where he averaged 14.8 points and 6.7 rebounds and was named first-team All-Southeastern Conference. He was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 2 overall pick in 2012 NBA Draft. Through the first 54 games of his NBA career, Beal was averaging 13.9 points.
LaPhonso Ellis
LaPhonso Ellis, 6-9, sr., PF, ESL Lincoln, 1988
Ellis was a two-time first-team selection, leading defunct Lincoln to a 57-5 record and back-to-back state championships. He was the Post-Dispatch player of the year in 1988, when he averaged 23 points and an astounding 19 rebounds. Ellis picked Notre Dame over UCLA, and when he was a freshman coach Digger Phelps told the Los Angeles Times: “He’s definitely the kind of player who can get you to the Final Four.” Ellis racked up 1,505 points (14th at Notre Dame) and 1,075 rebounds (No. 8 on career list) in four seasons in South Bend. He was selected by the Denver Nuggets with the fifth pick in the 1992 NBA Draft and went on to average 11.9 points over 11 seasons — six with the Nuggets, two with Atlanta, one with Minnesota and two with Miami.
Larry Hughes
Larry Hughes, 6-5, SG, CBC, 1997
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, in 1997 he led the Cadets to a state championship and was selected as the All-Metro player of the year. Hughes scored a school-record 2,152 points at CBC, then played one season at St. Louis University, where he averaged 20.9 points and was named the national freshman of the year. He was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the eighth pick in the 1998 NBA Draft and went on to play 727 games for eight teams during a 13-year career, averaging 14.1 points. He led the NBA in steals at 2.89 in the 2004-05 season, when he was named the the NBA All-Defensive first team.
Jo Jo White
Jo Jo White, 6-3, PG, McKinley, 1964
A member of the inaugural All-Metro selections team as a senior at McKinely, White played at the University of Kansas, where he averaged 15.3 points and was an AP all-American as a junior (third team) and a senior (second team). White played on the 1968 Olympics team that went 9-0 and won the gold medal in Mexico. He was the ninth pick by the Boston Celtics in the 1969 NBA Draft, helped the Celtics win championships in 1974 and 1976 — when he was the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player — and appeared in seven All-Star games (1971-77). White averaged 17.2 points and 4.9 assists in his 837 career games over 12 seasons, with three teams. In 1982, White’s No. 10 was retired by the Celtics and hung from the rafters at the Boston Garden.
Second team
SECOND TEAM
David Lee, 6-8, Chaminade, 2001
A late bloomer who was a 6-1 point guard as a freshman, Lee averaged 25 points and 12 rebounds as a senior, then spent four seasons at Florida. He was drafted No. 30 overall by New York Knicks. In his seventh NBA season, he has made two All-Star teams, including this year, while averaging 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds over his career.
Darius Miles, 6-9, East St. Louis, 2000
One of two two-time player of the year honorees (Jimmy McKinney, Vashon, was the other), Miles averaged 22 points and 12 rebounds his senior year. Drafted third overall by the L.A. Clippers, he was the first player to make the NBA all-rookie team after going straight from preps to pros. Averaged 10.1 points in eight NBA seasons before a severe knee injury ended his career.
Harry Rogers, 6-7, Sumner, 1969
He once held the St. Louis University career scoring record of 1,491 points, which was first broken by Monroe Douglass (All-Metro POY, McKinley) in 1988. ... Selected in the fourth round of the ABA and the NBA drafts in 1973, he played 18 games with the St. Louis Spirits of the ABA in 1975-76, averaging 7.6 points over 18 games. Went on to coach high school and college ball.
Ryan Robertson, 6-5, St. Charles West, 1995
The first of five three-time All-Metro first-team picks, he scored more than 2,700 points in a four-year preps career, averaging 24.2 his senior season, when he led the Warriors to a state title. Played four years at Kansas and was drafted No. 45 overall by the Sacramento Kings in 2000.
Chris Carrawell, 6-7, Cardinal Ritter, 1996
Versatile talent set Ritter career records for points, rebounds and assists while holping the school to back-to-back state titles. Recruited to Duke, where he played for four seasons. In 2000 as a senior, he was the ACC player of the year and a first team all-American. A second-round NBA draft pick, he played overseas before joining Duke’s coaching staff.
Third team
THIRD TEAM
Kevin Stallings, 6-5, Collinsville, 1978
Two-time first team pick played for the legendary Vergil Fletcher on teams that went a combined 58-4 during Stallings’ junior and senior seasons. Played at Belleville Area College (now SWIC), then four three years at Purdue, mostly as a role player. Was the 1998 Missouri Valley Conference coach of the year at Illinois State, and has been head coach at Vanderbilt since 1999.
Johnny Parker, 6-7, Central, 1974
The first sophomore named to the first team, Parker was second team his junior year, then first team again as a senior. The father of two-time Webster Groves first-teamer Johnnie Parker, the elder Parker played on dominant Central teams that could not manage a state title.
Anthony Bonner, 6-7, Vashon, 1986
Averaged 14 points and 16 rebounds as a senior to help the Wolverines repeat as Class 4A state champs. Named Mr. Basketball for Missouri, he signed with St. Louis University, where he became the career scoring leader. in his senior season of 1990 he was the leading rebounder in the nation at 13.8 per game. Drafted No. 23 by Sacramento, he played in six NBA seasons.
Tom Parker, 6-6, Collinsville, 1968
Scored more than 2,000 points for the Kahoks and set a single-season scoring record of 32.9 en route to being named a Parade All-American and three-time all-state pick. At Kentucky, he averaged 17.5 points as a junior and 18 as a senior, the latter year being named the SEC co-player of the year. A sixth-round draft pick by Cleveland, Parker did not to play in the NBA.
David Thirdkill, 6-5, Soldan, 1978
Known for his defensive toughness, “The Sheriff” averaged 13.4 points in three seasons at Bradley. He was the 15th overall pick in the 1982 draft by the Phoenix Suns, he played in five NBA seasons and won a championship with the 1985-86 Boston Celtics.
