Cut by the Vashon 'B' team, Jo Jo White would become a basketball legend
Cut by the Vashon 'B' team, Jo Jo White would become a basketball legend

Jo Jo White

Olympian Jo Jo White, left, smiles at his wife, Deborah, as they listen during a news conference, Thursday, June 18, 2015, in Boston. The Kansas Jayhawks and Boston Celtics legend would die in January, 2018.  (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Editor's note: On Nov. 3, 1980, Jo Jo White announced he was retiring from the NBA. From his roots in St. Louis he set the standard as a college and pro superstar. Here is how the Post-Dispatch covered his retirement.

KANSAS CITY - It ended in the state of Missouri, which is only appropriate for Jo Jo White, a basketball legend. His career progressed from the playgrounds of St. Louis to the University of Kansas to the Olympic Games to the National Basketball Association. When White, a 6-foot-3 guard had the ball in his hands during the salad days of his brilliant career, there was perhaps no better backliner in the entire world.

It ended Monday, this brilliant career. It ended not with one final, smooth jumper from the baseline but before the microphones at a press conference in the office of the Kansas City Kings, the team that had acquired him before the start of the season from the Golden State Warriors.

Almost everyone knew that White, seven times selected an NBA all-star, couldn't go on forever. But even he admitted Monday that coming to grips with the decision to, finally, remove himself from the NBA scene was tough. Two weeks short of his 34th birthday, White said at Monday's press conference that he hadn't slept for two nights because he had been wrestling with his decision.

"I don't feel I'm playing as well as I'm capable of playing," he said. "I feel it's better for Jo Jo White to retire and leave space for a younger guy." White played 12 seasons in the NBA. Ten of those from 1969 to 1979 were as the Boston Celtics' wily point guard. He played on Celtics championship teams in 1974 and 1976, the year he was named the most valuable player. In 80 career postseason games, he averaged 21.5 points.

At Kansas, White finished his eligibility in February of 1969. He had entered KU in midseason of 1966. The Jayhawks compiled a 68-12 record with Jo Jo and played in two NCAA tournaments and two National Invitation Tournaments. He twice was selected an All-America and was the leading scorer on the 1967 U.S. Pan American Games squad. He was on the gold medal U.S. Olympic team in 1968.

White was christened Joseph, but nobody in St. Louis knew him by that name when he was playing high school basketball first at Vashon and then a McKinley after Vashon was consolidated in a redistricting plan. It was Jo Jo, the result of crowds chanting Joe! Joe! Joe!

Jo Jo White

Vashon's Jo Jo White shoots over some Sumner players during a game in 1963. Jack January/St. Louis Post-Dispatch. White played for Vashon before transferring to McKinley for his junior season.

When he was a freshman at Vashon he was cut from the B-team by Earl Beeks. But Jodie Bailey, a coach who has developed a number of outstanding players, saw hidden qualities in White and took him under his wing. Bailey saved his career. Jo Jo became Bailey's main man on the court. He matured quickly, practicing during the hot summer months against the likes of Lenny Wilkens, Bill Bridge and Chico Vaughn of the old St. Louis Hawks.

He narrowed his college choices to UCLA, Cincinnati and KU. It was in 1966 that he was involved in one of the most hotly debated, plays in Jayhawks basketball.

KU was playing Texas Western (now Texas-El Paso) in the Midwest Regional. His three-point play with 38 seconds to go tied the score, but a 35-foot buzzer shot that would have won the game was disallowed when an official ruled that White's foot was on the out-of-bounds line when he put up the baseline jumper. Texas Western won overtime and went on to become th NCAA champion.

When his career ended at KU, only a trio of towering centers . Clyde Lovellette, Wilt Chamberlain and Walt Wesley had scored more points than the kid from St. Louis Jo Jo.

