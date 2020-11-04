Cut by the Vashon 'B' team, Jo Jo White would become a basketball legend

Editor's note: On Nov. 3, 1980, Jo Jo White announced he was retiring from the NBA. From his roots in St. Louis he set the standard as a college and pro superstar. Here is how the Post-Dispatch covered his retirement.

KANSAS CITY - It ended in the state of Missouri, which is only appropriate for Jo Jo White, a basketball legend. His career progressed from the playgrounds of St. Louis to the University of Kansas to the Olympic Games to the National Basketball Association. When White, a 6-foot-3 guard had the ball in his hands during the salad days of his brilliant career, there was perhaps no better backliner in the entire world.

It ended Monday, this brilliant career. It ended not with one final, smooth jumper from the baseline but before the microphones at a press conference in the office of the Kansas City Kings, the team that had acquired him before the start of the season from the Golden State Warriors.

Almost everyone knew that White, seven times selected an NBA all-star, couldn't go on forever. But even he admitted Monday that coming to grips with the decision to, finally, remove himself from the NBA scene was tough. Two weeks short of his 34th birthday, White said at Monday's press conference that he hadn't slept for two nights because he had been wrestling with his decision.