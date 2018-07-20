Kurt Busch wins pole for New Hampshire race
Kurt Busch has turned a lap of 133.591 mph in the No. 41 Ford to win the pole for the NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend in Loudon, N.H.
The 2004 series champion hasn’t won a race since the 2017 Daytona 500 and has just three top-five finishes this season for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Martin Truex Jr., who won last week at Kentucky, will start second in Sunday’s race and Kyle Busch third. Chevrolets and Fords took eight of the top-10 qualifying spots Friday.
Kevin Harvick starts 14th. Truex, Busch and Harvick have 14 of this season’s 19 victories. (AP)
Jags’ Fowler suspended one game • Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler has been suspended without pay for the season opener against the New York Giants for attacking a man in a parking lot a year ago.
Fowler pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of battery, criminal mischief and petty theft. He was sentenced in March to a year of probation and 75 hours of community service. (AP)
Spurs sign two, other NBA news • San Antonio signed forward Dante Cunningham and guard Marco Belinelli. The Spurs did not disclose contract terms. ... Oklahoma City traded reserve center Dakari Johnson to Orlando. A person with knowledge of the details confirmed the move to The Associated Press. Oklahoma City will get guard Rodney Purvis in the deal. ... Phoenix acquired power forward Richaun Holmes from Philadelphia and forward Darrell Arthur from Brooklyn. The Suns sent cash considerations to the 76ers for Holmes, and got Arthur from the Nets for forward Jared Dudley and a protected 2021 second-round pick. (AP)
Surge in playoff game at Washington U. • Two of the Women’s Blue Chip Basketball League’s top teams, the St. Louis Surge (8-2) and Midwest Flyers (7-2) of Elsberry, Mo., will meet at 5:05 p.m. Saturday at Washington University for the Midwest Regional title.
The winner makes the eight-team WBCBL tournament Aug. 4-5 in Charlotte, N.C., while the loser may get an at-large berth at nationals.
The Surge, which won WBCBL titles in 2014 and 2016 and finished second in 2012, 2015 and 2017, split a pair of games with the Flyers this season, losing 90-80 in Elsberry, Mo., on May 20 to open the season and following up with a 103-61 blowout win on June 9 in the Surge’s home opener.
Saturday’s game features the top-scoring teams in the WBCBL; the Surge averages 97.1 points per game while the Flyers are scoring at a 92.8-a-game clip. (Joe Lyons)