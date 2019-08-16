Nets are being sold in record deal
In a record sale for a U.S. sports franchise, the co-founder of Chinese e-commerce business giant Alibaba agreed to buy the remaining 51 percent of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets and the building in which they play, Barclays Center, for about $3.4 billion, sources said Friday. Joe Tsai already had purchased 49 percent of the team from Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov in 2018, with the option to become controlling owner in 2021. Instead, he pushed up that timeline for full ownership of a team on the rise after signing superstars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in July. Terms were not disclosed, but those familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that Tsai is paying about $2.35 billion for the Nets and nearly $1 billion in a separate transaction for the arena.
The deal is expected to be completed by the end of September and is subject to approval by the NBA’s Board of Governors. It will surpass the $2.2 billion that Tilman Fertitta paid for the NBA’s Houston Rockets and David Tepper spent for the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Prokhorov became the NBA’s first non-North American owner in 2010 and oversaw the Nets’ move from New Jersey to Brooklyn two years later.
Osaka pulls out of match: Naomi Osaka, the top-ranked female tennis player, retired from her quarterfinal match at the Western & Southern Open, in suburban Cincinnati, because of a knee ailment. That leaves the reigning U.S. Open champion worried about whether she’ll be able to defend her title in the event that begins Aug. 26. Osaka split two sets with Sofia Kenin before retiring. Kenin will face Madison Keyes on Saturday in the semifinals. Keyes ousted Venus Williams 6-2. 6-3. Also, top seed Ashleigh Barty beat Maria Sakkari 5-7, 6-2, 6-0 to set up a semifinal match with Svetlana Kuznetsova, who stopped Karolina Pliskova 3-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3.
On the men’s side, qualifier Yoshihito Nishioka withdrew because of illness, sending David Goffin into the semifinals. He’ll face Richard Gasquet, who advanced with a three-set victory over Roberto Bautista Agut. Novak Djokovic, the top seed, beat Lucas Pouille 7-6 (6-2), 6-1 and next meets Daniil Medvedev, who dispatched Andrey Rublev 6-2, 6-3.
Former Big Red player McGee dies: Mike McGee, a guard who played in 37 games for the NFL’s St. Louis Cardinals from 1960-62, died Friday in Montrose, Colo., of an undisclosed cause. He was 80. McGee then was the athletics director at South Carolina from 1993-2005 and was responsible for hiring several high-profile coaches, including Lou Holtz after the 1998 season and Steve Spurrier following Holtz’s retirement in 2004. McGee also served as athletics director at Southern California and Cincinnati. And he was head football coach at his alma mater, Duke, for eight years. McGee was an All-American offensive lineman with the Blue Devils, earning the Outland Trophy in 1959, before joining the Cardinals.
Jimenez, Barron lead Champions golf event: Miguel Angel Jimenez birdied three of the final six holes for a 7-under 65 and a share of the first-round lead with qualifier Doug Barron in the PGA Tour Champions’ Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, in Endicott, N.Y. Jimenez had eight birdies and a bogey. Barron had seven birdies in a bogey-free round. Marco Dawson and Scott Parel were at 66. Kevin Sutherland was another stroke back with David McKenzie and Billy Andrade.
Molinari leads tourney in Europe: Edoardo Molinari shot his second straight 6-under 66 and held a two-shot lead after two rounds of the Czech Masters, a PGA European Tour event in Vusoky Ujezd. The Italian surged with six birdies for his second bogey-free round and a 12-under 132 total. Three straight birdies on the final three holes gave 2015 Czech Masters champion Thomas Pieters of Belgium a bogey-free round of 5-under 67 and sole possession of second place, at 134. Three-time major champion Padraig Harrington was at 141, after a 68.
Reddick drives to victory: Tyler Reddick drove from last place to first and won the Xfinity Series race at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway after leader Justin Allgaier hit the wall late. Reddick, the series points leader and defending champion, had to start last in the field because his car failed inspection four times before the race. He managed to drive his way to the front and pounced when Allgaier bounced off the wall with 11 laps remaining. Allgaier led 131 laps but dropped to eighth. Chase Briscoe finished second.
Barcelona suffers rare loss: Barcelona lost its opening Spanish soccer league match for the first time in a decade, falling at Athletic Bilbao 1-0 as Antoine Griezmann couldn’t make up for the absence of Lionel Messi, who has a calf injury. Striker Aritz Aduriz scored from a spectacular overhead kick a minute after coming off the bench in the 88th minute, handing Barcelona the loss after 10 straight opening league wins.
From news services