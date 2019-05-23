Pass interference rule change progresses
NFL owners meeting in Key Biscayne, Fla., gave the competition committee the go-ahead Wednesday to decide whether to refine the new rule allowing replay challenges involving pass interference. The proposed tweak would take the decision on whether to review in the final two minutes of each half out of the hands of the officials. Reviews in the final two minutes would instead require a coach’s challenge. The league fears too many stoppages of play in the closing minutes if those reviews are left up to the officials.
A decision on whether to require a coach’s challenge in the final two minutes will come after the competition committee consults with coaches next month.Owners voted in March to allow pass interference calls or non-calls to be challenged by coaches and reviewed via replay as a one-year experiment.
Meanwhile, a rule change proposed by the Chiefs that would require each team to have one possession in overtime was tabled for lack of support.
Also in the NFL: The Redskins confirmed that that the knee injury linebacker Reuben Foster suffered while practicing this week is a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and he will miss the coming season. ... Falcons defensive end Steven Means will miss the upcoming season because of an Achilles tendon injury he suffered while practicing Monday. He was a part-time starter in 2018. ... The Raiders signed free-agent tight end Erik Swoope, who playe in seven games last season with the Colts, and released quarterback Landry Jones. The departure of Jones leaves Mike Glennon and Nathan Peterman as the backups to Derek Carr. (AP)
Davidson takes over Rangers: Former Blues and Columbus executive John Davidson was hired as president of the New York Rangers. General manager Jeff Gorton will remain in control of day-to-day operations under Davidson, who was a goalie then a broadcaster for the Rangers before getting into management. The Rangers missed the playoffs the past two seasons.
Howard to coach Michigan men’s basketball team: Juwan Howard, a member of Michigan’s “Fab Five” men’s basketball team in the 1990s, has been hired as the program’s coach. Howard, 46, agreed to a five-year deal. Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel is giving the Miami Heat assistant coach his first shot at being a head coach other than in the NBA’s summer league. He replaces John Beilein, who left to coach the NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers.
World Cup not expanding 2022 field: The 2022 World Cup, in Qatar, will have 32 teams rather than 48. FIFA, soccer’s governing body, scrapped an expansion plan that could have forced the international soccer tournament to play some matches in a neighboring Persian Gulf country. But the small Arab nation is locked in a diplomatic crisis with seven other states in the region.
