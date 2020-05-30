Digest: Sports in England to start returning

Horse racing is set to become the first main sport to resume in England on Monday after the government conditionally approved the end of the 11-week shutdown of events. The resumption is contingent on spectators not being allowed and coronavirus protocols being followed.
Jockeys will wear masks and medical checks will be required on arrival and before leaving the course in the northeast city of Newcastle, where 10 races are planned.
The guidance that allows elite sports competitions to restart from Monday was published by the government on Saturday as COVID-19 lockdown restrictions that were imposed in March are eased further. Snooker and greyhound racing events also are lined up for Monday.
“The wait is over,” Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said. “Live British sport will shortly be back on in safe and carefully controlled environments.”
It paves the way for the planned June 17 return of the Premier League, the world’s richest soccer competition.
“There is still much work to be done to ensure the safety of everyone involved,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said.
Though the COVID-19 related deaths per day have fallen in Britain since the peak in April, 215 were still reported on Saturday by the government, bringing the known death toll in all settings including hospitals and care homes to 38,376.
Former Bears defensive back Taylor dies: Roosevelt Taylor, a star safety on the Chicago Bears’ 1963 NFL championship team, died Friday at 82, team officials said. No details were provided.
Taylor, an All-Pro in 1963, played his first nine NFL seasons with Chicago (1961-69), appearing in every game. A ballhawk, he led the league in interceptions in 1963 with nine, also making the Pro Bowl. In all, Taylor had 32 interceptions, 23 with the Bears. He ran back three for touchdowns and also scored on a fumble return.
He was dealt to San Francisco before the 1970 season, then finished his NFL career with Washington in 1972.
Olympic champion sprinter Morrow dies: Bobby Joe Morrow, the sprinter who won three gold medals in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics while a student at Abilene Christian University, died Saturday. Morrow’s family said he died, at 84, of natural causes at home in San Benito, Texas.
Morrow won the 100 and 200 meters in Melbourne and anchored the United States’ champion 400 relay team, matching the world record of 20.6 seconds in the 200 and helping the relay squad set a world record. He was inducted into the National Track and Field Hall of Fame in 1989.
Tennis’ Fognini has surgery: Fabio Fognini, ranked 11th among male tennis players, announced on Twitter that he had arthroscopic surgery on both ankles. The 2011 French Open quarterfinalist reached a career-high No. 9 in the ATP rankings last year.
He wrote that he “hoped the various issues would go away” during a two-month break from competition while the tennis tours were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But the issues “were still there” when he resumed practicing, so he had surgery.
Associated Press
