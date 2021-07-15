Digest: US men win big in Gold Cup to advance

Daryl Dike scored twice and helped force an own goal, helping the United States to overwhelm Martinique 6-1 Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas, and clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.

Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and Nicholas Gioacchini also scored for the U.S., which started a lineup of players who have not been in coach Gregg Berhalter’s top-level player pool.

Canada leads the U.S. (both 2-0) on a total-goals tiebreaker going into their matchup Sunday, which will determine the Group B winner.

The U.S. improved to 37 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage. (AP)

Schumacher to coach City SC academy team: Andreas Schumacher, who both played and coached in the German Bundesliga, has been selected as the first head coach for the academy team of MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC. Most recently, Schumacher had been working with youth players at Stuttgart FC who were transitioning to the full squad. He was also an assistant with Hamburg.