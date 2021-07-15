Digest: US men win big in Gold Cup to advance

Daryl Dike scored twice and helped force an own goal, helping the United States to overwhelm Martinique 6-1 Thursday night in Kansas City, Kansas, and clinch a berth in the CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinals.
Miles Robinson, Gyasi Zardes and Nicholas Gioacchini also scored for the U.S., which started a lineup of players who have not been in coach Gregg Berhalter’s top-level player pool.
Canada leads the U.S. (both 2-0) on a total-goals tiebreaker going into their matchup Sunday, which will determine the Group B winner.
The U.S. improved to 37 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage. (AP)
Schumacher to coach City SC academy team: Andreas Schumacher, who both played and coached in the German Bundesliga, has been selected as the first head coach for the academy team of MLS expansion team St. Louis City SC. Most recently, Schumacher had been working with youth players at Stuttgart FC who were transitioning to the full squad. He was also an assistant with Hamburg.
Because of COVID restrictions in Germany, Schumacher is not allowed to travel to America, so until he can, City sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel will run the team along with assistant coaches Luis Swisher, a former Guatemalan international who had been coaching St. Louis FC’s under-19 team; Elvir Kafedzic, a Bosnian native who came to St. Louis and played at Lindenwood and who had been working with City scouting players for the academy team; and David Critchley, who had been technical director for Lou Fusz. The two academy teams, at the U-17 and U-16 level, began practice Wednesday and will start play in MLS Next in late August or Early September. (Tom Timmermann)
US basketball game with Australia canceled: The United States' men's basketball exhibition game against Australia scheduled for Friday night in Las Vegas has been canceled because of health and safety protocols.
USA Basketball cited "an abundance of caution" in making the decision Thursday night. The U.S. women's game against Australia will be played as scheduled Friday in Las Vegas. (AP)
SLU basketball adds Jones, loses Bell: Travis Ford’s Billikens basketball team lost a big man and added a point guard this week.
Incoming is Central Arkansas graduate transfer DeAndre Jones. The 5-foot-11 guard averaged 10.1 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals during his four seasons (100 games) at Central Arkansas. He has a career college field-goal percentage of 41.1% and a 3-point percentage of 38.6%. The 1,000-point scorer saw his senior season clipped short after 10 games due to a season-ending knee injury last season.
Outgoing is forward Jimmy Bell Jr. He has transferred to Moberly Area Community College. The 6-foot-10 Bell started every game but one — on senior night — as a freshman during the 2019-20 season, averaging 3.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 14.5 minutes per game.
Bell’s playing time and production slipped last season despite a career-high field-goal percentage of 53.8%. He started five of 19 game and averaged 1.9 points, 1.8 rebounds and 8.7 minutes per game. (Ben Frederickson)
Judge orders Sherman released from jail: A Seattle judge ordered former Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers star Richard Sherman released from jail without bail Thursday following his arrest on suspicion of trying to break in to his in-laws’ home.
King County District Court Judge Fa’amomoi Masaniai found probable cause that Sherman committed criminal trespassing, malicious mischief, driving under the influence and resisting arrest. Prosecutors did not ask the judge for a finding on a felony residential burglary allegation for which he was initially booked. They have not yet filed charges. (AP)
Djokovic will play in Olympics: Novak Djokovic, 34, posted Thursday on Twitter that he had booked his flight to Tokyo and was proud to represent Serbia at the Olympics. After he won Wimbledon on Sunday for his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam title, Djokovic said he didn’t know if he was going to play in Tokyo. (AP)
Stuard leads PGA Tour event: Brian Stuard shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take a one-stroke lead in the suspended first round of the PGA Tour’s Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky. ... Thai sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn shot an 11-under 59 in best-ball play to take a two-stroke lead in the LPGA Tour’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Midland, Michigan. (AP)
Avs deal Graves to Devils: Colorado sent veteran defenseman Ryan Graves to New Jersey Devils in a move made with an eye on the upcoming expansion draft of the Seattle Kraken. The Avs acquired forward Mikhail Maltsev and a second-round draft pick this year. (AP)