The day after her Iowa women's basketball team topped No. 1 South Carolina in Friday night's national semifinals, Edwardsville native Kate Martin had some sage advice.

“You’ve got to be where your feet are," said Martin, a senior guard who ranks 12th in career assists for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa earned the program’s first victory over a top-ranked team when it ended the Gamecocks’ 42-game win streak by claiming a 77-73 decision to advance to the national championship.

Martin and the Hawkeyes have one last hurdle to clear before they can bring home the program's first national title.

Iowa faces LSU on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in Dallas. The game airs on ABC, KDNL (Channel 30) in St. Louis.

Caitlin Clark in the 2023 NCAA Tournament:



- 161 points, 2nd-most all-time

- 52 assists, most all-time

- 24 3-pointers, tied for most all-time



She still has one game left. pic.twitter.com/dh0wyYXPFR — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 1, 2023

Teammate Caitlin Clark, who scored 41 points Friday, dominates the highlight reels and headlines, but Martin, who averaged 7.5 points per game in the regular season, leaves her mark behind the scenes.

"We led that game for almost 36 minutes yesterday," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said of the semifinal win. "Whether it got close, honestly, I did not see any hesitation in their eyes. What Kate Martin was saying to the team, between the third and the fourth quarter, was keep the gas on. Let’s keep going. Let’s not play not to lose, but let’s play to win."

Martin scored seven points to go along with seven rebounds Friday. She and the Hawkeyes will have to contend with Angel Reese, who leads LSU and has been dominant in NCAA play, averaging 23.3 points and 17.3 rebounds per game since the start of the postseason.

Martin sees one welcomed aspect of the quick turnaround.

“It’s something we’ve done all year," Martin said. "We’ve had to move on from one game to the next and there is always something we need to work on.

"During the conference season and then in the Big Ten Tournament, you’ve got to keep pushing forward and get ready for that next game."