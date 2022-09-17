ESPN College GameDay predictions for LSU vs. Mississippi State football

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Boone, North Carolina, on Saturday morning ahead of the Appalachian State vs. Troy University football game.

During the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the LSU vs. Mississippi State game, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. CT/6 p.m. ET on Saturday.

LSU comes into the contest 1-1 overall. Mississippi State enters the matchup 2-0 overall. This is the SEC opener for both teams.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Mississippi State, LSU football

Desmond Howard picked Mississippi State.

Pat McAfee picked Mississippi State.

Kirk Herbstreit picked Mississippi State.

Lee Corso picked Mississippi State.

Celebrity guest picker Luke Combs picked LSU.

"I think too much offense," Howard said. "I'm going Bulldogs."

"I got too many LSU friends," Combs said. "I would be burned at the stake if I didn't go LSU. I also think LSU wins outright. I'm not doing it for my friends. I'm trying to win."

"I don't think you're trying to win," Corso said to Combs. "I think you're trying to lose. The home team has lost three straight in this game — make it four straight. State, winner. Welcome to the SEC, (Brian) Kelly."

"I'm going Mississippi State, because I believe in this offense," Herbstreit said. "I think (Mississippi State head coach) Mike Leach, right now, has a quarterback (Will Rogers) that is executing incredibly well. I think that will be the difference. And the defense is playing good. I think they're a more complete team."

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

