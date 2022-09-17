ESPN College GameDay predictions for LSU vs. Mississippi State football

"I think too much offense," Howard said. "I'm going Bulldogs."
"I got too many LSU friends," Combs said. "I would be burned at the stake if I didn't go LSU. I also think LSU wins outright. I'm not doing it for my friends. I'm trying to win."
"I don't think you're trying to win," Corso said to Combs. "I think you're trying to lose. The home team has lost three straight in this game — make it four straight. State, winner. Welcome to the SEC, (Brian) Kelly."
"I'm going Mississippi State, because I believe in this offense," Herbstreit said. "I think (Mississippi State head coach) Mike Leach, right now, has a quarterback (Will Rogers) that is executing incredibly well. I think that will be the difference. And the defense is playing good. I think they're a more complete team."
Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee yess from the stands during an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
Indianapolis Colts' Adam Vinatieri (4) and Pat McAfee (1) celebrate after Vinatieri kicked a 54-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
Indianapolis Colts' Pat McAfee (1) jumps behinds Baltimore Ravens' Stephen Houston (33) after missing a 62-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. The Ravens defeated the Colts 19-18. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, right, and Colts safety Mike Adams on stage during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016. The Indianapolis Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, right, and Colts safety Mike Adams on stage during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016. The Indianapolis Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans in Indianapolis. The Colts will play the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 24. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee kicks onsides and the Colts recovered in first quarter action during a preseason game between the St. Louis Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
Pat McAfee: A look at the ESPN, WWE broadcaster, former NFL punter
Here's a look at Pat McAfee, the ESPN "College GameDay" and WWE broadcaster. He was an Indianapolis Colts punter from 2009-16.
Former Indianapolis Colts player Pat McAfee announces the Colts' third round pick at the NFL football draft, in Nashville, Tenn. on Friday, April 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) on the sideline during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
Indianapolis Colts' Adam Vinatieri (4) and Pat McAfee (1) celebrate after Vinatieri kicked a 54-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/R Brent Smith)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) takes the field before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee punts during the first half in a NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016, in Denver. (AP Photo/Joe Mahoney)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee catches the ball as he runs a drill during the NFL team's football training camp in Anderson, Ind., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Indianapolis Colts' Pat McAfee (1) jumps behinds Baltimore Ravens' Stephen Houston (33) after missing a 62-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds of an NFL preseason football game in Indianapolis, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016. The Ravens defeated the Colts 19-18. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, right, and Colts safety Mike Adams on stage during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016. The Indianapolis Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee, right, and Colts safety Mike Adams on stage during an NFL fan rally on Regent Street, in London, Saturday Oct. 1, 2016. The Indianapolis Colts will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL football game at London's Wembley stadium on Sunday. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) warms up before an NFL football game Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2016. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
FILE - In this Dec. 11, 2016 file photo, Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee warms up before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans in Indianapolis. The Colts will play the Oakland Raiders on Saturday, Dec. 24. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee (1) punts to the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee kicks onsides and the Colts recovered in first quarter action during a preseason game between the St. Louis Rams and the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2015, at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com
ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso shakes a decorated cowbell during the telecast from The Junction prior to Mississippi State playing Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct 11, 2014. No.3 Mississippi State beat No. 2 Auburn 38-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)