ESPN College GameDay predictions for Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football

ESPN "College GameDay" broadcast from Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday morning ahead of the Florida Gators vs. Tennessee Vols football game.

During the show's predictions segment, one of the games discussed was the Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arkansas Razorbacks game, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT.

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the matchup 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the SEC. The Texas A&M Aggies come into the contest 2-1 overall.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso.

ESPN College GameDay picks for Arkansas vs. TAMU Aggies football

Chris "The Bear" Fallica picked Texas A&M to cover as 1.5-point favorite.

"Arkansas is like the trendiest underdog of the week," Fallica said. "I don't think A&M is going to light the world on fire today offensively, but they're going to get pieces back on that offense with (receiver Ainias) Smith, with (running back Devon) Achane, with (receiver Evan) Stewart back; they're going to be OK, I think. I like A&M a lot."

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.