ESPN's Rece Davis reveals status of Dolly Parton being on College GameDay at Tennessee

Social media sprang into a campaign for country music legend Dolly Parton to be the celebrity guest picker on "College GameDay" in Knoxville. Parton's hometown is Sevierville, Tennessee, which is about 20 miles from Knoxville.
Finebaum asked Davis if this week's guest picker on "College GameDay" would top the one from Saturday at Appalachian State, where Luke Combs was the guest picker.
Dolly Parton 'unavailable' to be ESPN celebrity guest picker, but 'maybe that will change'
"We had one that arguably might have topped Luke Combs, but — I'll let you read between the lines — I think she is unavailable to join us, which is unfortunate," Davis said.
"I think we know who that is," Finebaum said.
"Maybe that will change," Davis said. "I hope so."
Paul Finebaum: A look at the ESPN, SEC Network college football analyst
Here is a look at Paul Finebaum, the ESPN college football analyst and "SEC Nation" broadcaster. He hosts "The Paul Finebaum Show" on SEC Network.
Finebaum then asked Davis later in the interview, "So if Dolly does not work out, give us ..."
"I did not say Dolly, Paul," Davis chimed in and said.
"Oh, I'm sorry," Finebaum said in response.
"I did," Davis then said in conceit.
Finebaum then went into an aside about how much money Parton donated to Vanderbilt during the COVID-19 pandemic. He then asked Davis, "OK, you're not going to give us any more hints are you?"
Rece Davis: A look at the ESPN College GameDay football, basketball host
"We're still working on it," Davis said. "That's one of the big misconceptions of the show. I think you and I have talked about that before. People think we just go pick and choose. Last week was easy. Luke committed and was willing to go more than the extra mile flying back and forth between shows. He had a show Friday night in Wisconsin and another one on Saturday then came in and did our show. But these people, we're grateful for them for giving us their time. They're busy. We've had people cancel on Friday afternoon — Oh, I'm sorry I can't do it. It's not as easy as just saying, 'Hey, we're going to choose the guest picker, and they show up.' As they say in television, we are efforting right now."
"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, David Pollack and Lee Corso. ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.
Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.
