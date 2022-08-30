Florida Gators vs. Utah football betting odds, over/under, point spread

The Utah Utes and Florida Gators football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both Florida and Utah.

Utah, ranked No. 7 in The Associated Press preseason poll, finished the 2021 season at 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the Pac-12 Conference. The UF Gators are coming off a 2021 season that they went 6-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC.

Entering Saturday, Florida is 1-0 in the all-time series against Utah. Florida won 38-29 in their only previous meeting on Nov. 19, 1977, in Gainesville, Florida.

Utah Utes vs. UF Gators football betting line, point spread

As of 6:37 p.m. CT on Tuesday, Utah is a 2.5-point favorite against Florida, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 51 points.

Utah is -145 (bet $145 to win $100) to win outright, and Florida is +125 (bet $100 to win $125) to win outright.

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Kyle Whittingham is the Utah Utes football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

