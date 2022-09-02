 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes football game time, TV, live stream info

Utah Oregon St Football

Utah running back Tavion Thomas (9) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

 Amanda Loman

The Florida Gators and Utah Utes football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference game in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 3. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both Florida and Utah. 

The UF Gators are coming off a 2021 season that they went 6-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. Utah finished the 2021 season at 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the Pac-12 Conference. 

How to watch UF Gators vs. Utah Utes football on TV, live stream

Vanderbilt Florida Football

Florida safety Trey Dean III (0), wide receiver Ja'Markis Weston, center, and linebacker Diwun Black (30) pose on the field after an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Gainesville, Florida

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Kyle Whittingham is the Utah Utes football head coach. 

