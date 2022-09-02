Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes football game time, TV, live stream info

The Florida Gators and Utah Utes football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference game in Gainesville, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 3.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

It is the season opener for both Florida and Utah.

The UF Gators are coming off a 2021 season that they went 6-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. Utah finished the 2021 season at 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the Pac-12 Conference.

How to watch UF Gators vs. Utah Utes football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Gainesville, Florida

TV channel: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Billy Napier is the Florida Gators football head coach. Kyle Whittingham is the Utah Utes football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.