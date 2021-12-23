Focus, determination finally pay off for Hill, who gets his NBA shot

"His nutrition is right. His recovery is right. His weightlifting schedule is right. His sleep schedule is right — on and on and on. I haven’t seen many people from the G League with his type of focus. The way he approaches the game, to me, is like an NBA player — like any true pro player in general. The way he can lock in on how to get better and how to develop his game. He understands and is aware of his deficiencies (on the court), but he just maximizes (strengths) to the full extent.”

Hill isn’t the most athletic, doesn’t sprint the fastest, can’t jump the highest. But, as Huang explained, “he’s in, like, a ’97 Honda Civic and he’s full on pressing the accelerator, and he’s getting the max juice out of it. Literally, the max juice out of it.” From the beginning, the Squadron staff never had to push him; on the contrary, they sometimes worried he might do too much and overwork himself.