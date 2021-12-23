Focus, determination finally pay off for Metro East's Hill, who gets his NBA shot

Malcolm Hill doesn’t typically sleep in.
He likes to follow a strict routine, beginning with meditation and prayers early in the morning. But on Monday night, following his last game at the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas, he decided to stay up a bit later than usual. Hill grabbed a bite with his mom, Machanda, who had arranged to watch him in the Showcase before the league changed its COVID-19 protocols to restrict fans from attending. His G League team, the Birmingham Squadron, was on break until after Christmas, so Hill decided to treat himself, enjoy a pleasant evening with his mom and not worry about setting an alarm.
He awoke Tuesday to some loud banging at the door of his hotel room. Was it housekeeping? Why were they knocking so aggressively?
“Malcolm, it’s Marc! Come get the door!”
Hill hopped out of bed, threw on some clothes and answered the door, a confused and slightly anxious expression on his face. Squadron general manager Marc Chasanoff stood before him, alongside assistant coach Perry Huang. “What’s going on?” Hill asked.
“I wanted to make sure you’re awake so you can call Adam (Hill’s agent) back,” Chasanoff said. “Atlanta is about to call you up.”
There was a second pause as the news sunk in. Confusion turned to relief, then shock, then joy. Hill smiled wide.
“Yeah, boy!” Huang shouted, his voice echoing through the hallway. “Yes, sir!”
Malcolm Hill was finally going to the NBA.
Extraordinary focus
Growing up in Fairview Heights, Hill always was a relentless worker, someone who could never be distracted from his goals. He was not one to try to fit in or follow others. He liked anime and video games, but mainly concentrated on goals — one of which, of course, was to make it to the NBA. His stepbrother, Clayton Hughes, remembers Malcolm running several miles a day in middle school and constantly going to the gym with their dad, also named Malcolm, who played Division II basketball at Missouri-St. Louis.
“Some people just know that they are destined to be great,” Hughes says. “Malcolm has always been that way since he was young.”
Hill, a 6-6 forward, went on to become a star at Belleville East. As a senior in 2013, he averaged 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game and was named the Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. He the spent four seasons at the University of Illinois, where he graduated as the third-leading scorer in school history. After going undrafted, his journey continued overseas, with stops in the Philippines (2016-17), Germany (2017-19), Kazakhstan (2019-2020) and Israel (2020-21).
Along the way, Hill adapted his game. The physical, bruising style of the Big Ten didn’t necessarily match what he encountered in other countries, and the modern NBA was all about pushing the pace and spacing the floor. So Hill shed a lot of weight, improved his agility and expanded his range to the 3-point line. He maintained his strength and zeroed in on becoming an elite defender.
When the pandemic shut down much of the sports world in 2020, Hill took his discipline to another level. Confined to home in Jerusalem, where he was playing at the time, he started to develop new habits. He gradually added more and more practices to his daily regimen. “I’ve been able to study and listen to a lot of successful people — people who play basketball, people who play different sports, businessmen,” Hill said. “They all kind of say essentially the same thing, just in a different way relating to their career and what they do: the routine and daily habits that you do over time is what allows the man to become who they are in the present moment.”
Upon returning to Fairview Heights to train for the 2021 NBA Summer League — an important step toward his goal — Hill had a comprehensive daily routine. It incorporated meditation and prayer, breathwork, yoga sessions, basketball workouts with Hughes (requiring three or four T-shirts due to excessive sweating), reading and writing in a journal.
“I like to make a lot of my time very purposeful,” Hill said. “I like doing things like yoga. I like reading books more. I call myself an independent seeker of knowledge, so I like learning, studying different things. I’ve been a part of different cultures, so I like learning about the cultures that I’ve been in and other cultures, things of that nature. I like doing my breathwork. I like having routines now — in the morning and at night, to start and finish my day.”
“Malcolm is not one of those people who can just wake up and do something different,” Hughes emphasized. “There’s a routine to everything he does. He probably has a routine for the way he brushes his teeth.”
In Hill’s mind, upholding those routines is essential to his success. “It’s my goal to not only play (in the NBA), but stick,” he said. "The way I believe you stick is all based on your daily routine and habits.”
After Summer League and training camp with the New Orleans Pelicans, Hill landed on the organization’s G League affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama. His level of commitment, on and off the court, immediately stood out to coaches. “He makes my job easy, honestly," Huang said. "I just have to be here and give him little tidbits, but he has all the intangibles off the court to be a pro.
"His nutrition is right. His recovery is right. His weightlifting schedule is right. His sleep schedule is right — on and on and on. I haven’t seen many people from the G League with his type of focus. The way he approaches the game, to me, is like an NBA player — like any true pro player in general. The way he can lock in on how to get better and how to develop his game. He understands and is aware of his deficiencies (on the court), but he just maximizes (strengths) to the full extent.”
Hill isn’t the most athletic, doesn’t sprint the fastest, can’t jump the highest. But, as Huang explained, “he’s in, like, a ’97 Honda Civic and he’s full on pressing the accelerator, and he’s getting the max juice out of it. Literally, the max juice out of it.” From the beginning, the Squadron staff never had to push him; on the contrary, they sometimes worried he might do too much and overwork himself.
But Hill wouldn’t pump the brakes. Through Birmingham’s first 14 games, he averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals, shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from three. That included a 25-point outing at the recent Showcase in Las Vegas, an annual event where prospects compete before scouts, coaches and executives from every NBA franchise. The timing was perfect for that performance. With dozens of NBA players sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the league eased its rules regarding the signing of replacements, paving the way for a historic number of G Leaguers to be called up.
Against that backdrop, Hill was awakened to those loud knocks at his door Tuesday morning and the news that the Atlanta Hawks were signing him to a 10-day hardship exemption contract. An hour later, he was rushing across the lobby of Mandalay Bay and hopping in a car bound for the airport. Wednesday, he would put on an NBA jersey for the first time.
He wants to stick
Roughly 20 minutes before tip-off, the Hawks come jogging out of the tunnel. Among them, blending into the sea of red warm-up uniforms, was Hill. For everyone else, this was familiar — the atmosphere, environment and buzz of an NBA game. For Hill, it's all new. A week ago, he was playing in front of a few thousand people in the G League. Wednesday, more than 15,000 fans filled the seats at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
As always, Hill looked calm, focused and locked in; every so often, though, a slight smile breaks through his stern façade. Another goal has been checked off his list. He’s really made it to the NBA.
Yet Hill doesn’t dwell on his accomplishments. He has further ambitions that he won’t allow himself to be distracted from. “The one thing about Malcolm is he never gets relaxed with his situation,” Hughes said. “He always wants more.”
Atlanta went on to lose, 104-98, to Orlando, and Hill didn’t get playing time. He isn’t satisfied just being in the NBA. He wants to stick.