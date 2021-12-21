Former Metro East star Malcolm Hill to get his shot with NBA's Atlanta Hawks

There was a knock at Malcolm Hill’s door early Tuesday at the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas. Birmingham Squadron general manager Marc Chasanoff stood on the other side of the door, along with assistant coach Perry Huang. They had an important message to deliver. “Atlanta is about to call you up,” Chasanoff said. Hill was going to the NBA.

Hill, the 2013 Post-Dispatch All-Metro Player of the Year out of Belleville East, spent four seasons at the University of Illinois, where he became the No. 3 scorer in program history. After going undrafted, his career continued overseas with stops in the Philippines (2016-17), Germany (2017-19), Kazakhstan (2019-20) and Israel (2020-21).

Hill returned to his hometown of Fairview Heights earlier this year to train for the NBA Summer League. He eventually landed with the New Orleans Pelicans G League affiliate in Birmingham, AL. Through the first 14 games, he averaged 16.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals, shooting 52 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range. The Hawks took notice, signing Hill to a 10-day hardship exemption contract. He found out the news while in Vegas for the annual G League Winter Showcase.

With so many players sidelined due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the NBA's rules regarding the signing of replacements have been eased. Now more G Leaguers are getting an opportunity than ever before. And Malcolm Hill is about to get his.