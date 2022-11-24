From Jo Jo White to Jayson Tatum: The best St. Louis-born professional basketball players

Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal are just two of the latest in a long line of St. Louis-born players to excel in the NBA. A look at all of the players born in the metro area to appear in 300 or more NBA or ABA games. Players in each subsection are listed in order of games played. Statistics are via basketball-reference.com

The Hall of Famers

Five St. Louis-born players are enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Jo Jo White

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: McKinley, Kansas

Seasons: 12 (1970-1981), 837 games

Career points per game: 17.2

Career totals: 14,399 points, 3,345 rebounds, 4,095 assists, 686 steals, 112 blocks

Notable: The 6-foot-3 point guard, a seven-time All-Star and 1976 NBA Finals MVP, played most of his career with the Celtics, winning two NBA titles. In 1971-72, he averaged a career-best 23.1 points per game. From 1972-77 he didn't miss a game for five consecutive seasons, averaging nearly 19 points a game. He also won Olympic gold in the 1968 games.

Bill Bradley

Born: Crystal City

High school, college: Crystal City, Princeton

Seasons: 10 (1968-1977), 742 games

Career points per game: 12.4

Career totals: 9,217 points, 2,354 rebounds, 2,533 assists, 209 steals, 65 blocks

Notable: Bradley, who played his entire career with the Knicks, won two NBA titles and was named an All-Star once. The 6-foot-5 guard/forward also won gold in the 1964 Olympics and led his Princeton team to the 1965 Final Four, a year in which he was named Associated Press Player of the Year. He later served three terms as a US Senator for New Jersey and even ran for president in 2000.

Andy Phillip

Born: Granite City

High school, college: Granite City, Illinois

Seasons: 11 (1948-1958), 701 games

Career points per game: 9.1

Career totals: 6,384 points, 2,395 rebounds, 3,759 assists

Notable: The 6-foot-2 guard, a five-time All-Star and 1957 NBA champion with Boston, led the league in assists twice. He was the first player to top 500 assists in an NBA season. In college, he led the Illini to a pair of Big Ten titles and an undefeated season.

Harry Gallatin

Born: Roxana

High school, college: Roxana, Northeast Missouri State Teachers’ College (now Truman State)

Seasons: 10 (1949-1958), 682 games

Career points per game: 13

Career totals: 8,843 points, 6,684 rebounds, 1,208 assists

Notable: The 6-foot-6 forward, a seven-time All-Star, played all but one of his seasons with the Knicks, winning the league rebounding crown in 1953-54. He played a then-record 682 consecutive games. He later coached SIU Carbondale, the St. Louis Hawks and SIU Edwardsville.

Ed Macauley

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: St. Louis U. High, St. Louis U.

Seasons: 10 (1950-1959), 641 games

Career points per game: 17.5

Career totals: 11,234 points, 4,325 rebounds, 2,079 assists

Notable: Drafted by the St. Louis Bombers, Macauley was sent to Boston in the dispersal draft. He averaged double figures in scoring all but his final season, when he was player-coach with the St. Louis Hawks. The 6-8 big man was a seven-time All-Star. He finished his career back in St. Louis with the Hawks after the Celtics traded Macauley and Cliff Hagan to St. Louis for Bill Russell just days after the Hawks drafted Russell.

The active players

Three St. Louis-born players with more than 300 games played are active in the NBA as of 2022-23. All statistics as of Nov. 18, 2022.

Bradley Beal

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Chaminade, Florida

Seasons: 11 (2013-present), 655 games

Career points per game: 22.1

Career totals: 14,450 points, 2,679 rebounds, 2,758 assists, 737 steals, 259 blocks

Notable: A 6-4 guard, Beal has made the All-Star team three times and is on pace to become Washington’s all-time leading scorer. He averaged 30-plus points per game in two of his professional seasons. He’s played his entire career with Washington.

Otto Porter Jr.

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Scott Co. Central (Sikeston, Mo.), Georgetown

Seasons: 10 (2014-present), 512 games

Career points per game: 10.5

Career totals: 5,380 points, 2,570 rebounds, 775 assists, 581 steals, 216 blocks

Notable: The 6-foot-8 forward began his career with Washington in 2013 before playing for several other teams. He won the 2022 NBA title with Golden State. He averaged double figures in scoring for five consecutive seasons.

Jayson Tatum

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Chaminade, Duke

Seasons: 6 (2018-present), 380 games

Career points per game: 21.3

Career totals: 8,106 points, 2,531 rebounds, 1,168 assists, 424 steals, 273 blocks

Notable: The 6-foot-8 forward has been named an All-Star in three of his first five full seasons. He has four 50-point games, tied with Larry Bird for tops in Boston history. He led his team to the NBA Finals in 2021-22, averaging 25.6 points per game in 24 playoff games that year.

The rest

The other St. Louis-born players to appear in 300 or more NBA or ABA games.

David Lee

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Chaminade, Florida

Seasons: 12 (2006-2017), 829 games

Career points per game: 13.5

Career totals: 11,232 points, 7,320 rebounds, 1,825 assists, 625 steals, 329 blocks

Notable: The two-time All-Star and 2015 NBA champion with Golden State used his 6-foot-9 frame to average a double-double in four of his seasons. In 2012-13, he tallied 56 double-doubles. He averaged 20-plus points a game in two seasons.

Larry Hughes

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: CBC, St. Louis U.

Seasons: 13 (1999-2012), 727 games

Career points per game: 14.1

Career totals: 10,242 points, 3,039 rebounds, 2,290 assists, 1,092 steals, 255 blocks

Notable: The 6-foot-5 guard played for eight teams and was the NBA steals leader in 2004-05, averaging 2.9 per game. He also had his best scoring season that year, averaging 22 a game while playing for the Wizards.

Donnie Freeman

Born: Madison

High school, college: Madison, Illinois

Seasons: 9 (1968-1976), 648 games

Career points per game: 18.9

Career totals: 12,233 points, 2,292 rebounds, 2,292 assists, 170 steals, 48 blocks

Notable: The 6-3 guard played most of his career in the ABA along with one NBA season with the Lakers. He was a five-time All-Star and won the 1973 ABA title with the Pacers. He scored 14 or more points a game in eight of his nine seasons, topped by a 27.4 average in 1969-70 with the Miami Floridians.

Bob Ferry

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Cleveland, St. Louis U.

Seasons: 10 (1960-1969), 634 games

Career points per game: 9.1

Career totals: 5,780 points, 3,343 rebounds, 906 assists

Notable: Ferry, a 6-8 forward, began his career with his hometown St. Louis Hawks before being traded to Detroit after one season. His best years came with the Pistons, when he averaged double figures in scoring for four straight seasons. He later served as Washington’s general manager from 1973 to 1990, when the team won its only NBA title.

LaPhonso Ellis

East St. Louis

High school, college: East St. Louis Lincoln, Notre Dame

Seasons: 11 (1993-2003), 624 games

Career points per game: 11.9

Career totals: 7,410 points, 4,032 rebounds, 981 assists, 433 steals, 477 blocks

Notable: In 11 NBA seasons, the 6-8 forward averaged double figures six times. Two of his years were severely shortened by injuries. He now works as a television analyst for ESPN.

Ben McLemore

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Wellston, Kansas

Seasons: 9 (2014-2022), 556 games

Career points per game: 9

Career totals: 5,015 points, 1,269 rebounds, 563 assists, 353 steals, 106 blocks

Notable: The 6-3 guard never quite lived up to his lofty billing after being selected seventh overall in the 2013 draft. He averaged 12.1 points per game in 2014-15 for Sacramento and could never eclipse that.

Jim Krebs

Born: Webster Groves

High school, college: Webster Groves, SMU

Seasons: 7 (1958-1964), 515 games

Career points per game: 8

Career totals: 4,128 points, 3,177 rebounds, 429 assists

Notable: Krebs, a 6-8 center played his entire career with the Lakers, first in Minneapolis then Los Angeles when the team relocated. He averaged 10 points and 7.9 rebounds a game in 1961-62, his best. He died at age 29, soon after he retired, in an accident while trying to remove a tree limb at his California home.

Gene Moore

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Sumner, St. Louis U.

Seasons: 7 (1969-1975), 465 games

Career points per game: 12

Career totals: 5,594 points, 4,360 rebounds, 648 assists, 30 steals, 207 blocks

Notable: The big man, 6-foot-9, played his entire career in the ABA, earning All-Star honors once. His best year came in 1969-70 when he scored 17.7 per game. He finished his career with the Spirits of St. Louis. He led the league in fouls in two seasons.

Darius Miles

Born: Belleville

High school, college: East St. Louis, none

Seasons: 7 (2001-2009), 446 games

Career points per game: 10.1

Career totals: 4,507 points, 2,190 rebounds, 840 assists, 384 steals, 495 blocks

Notable: Miles went straight from high school to the NBA. The Clippers picked him third overall. His best scoring year came in 2005-06, when he scored 14 per game for Portland.

Lee Winfield

Born: St. Louis

High school, colleges: Sumner, Missouri Baptist, North Texas

Seasons: 7 (1970-1976), 403 games

Career points per game: 7.3

Career totals: 2,959 points, 828 rebounds, 1,003 assists, 68 steals, 41 blocks

Notable: The 6-foot-2 point guard played for three teams, all in cities that no longer have NBA teams: Seattle, Buffalo and Kansas City. His best years came in Seattle, when he averaged 10.5 and 10.6 points per game in consecutive seasons.

Steve Stipanovich

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: De Smet, Mizzou

Seasons: 5 (1984-1988), 403 games

Career points per game: 13.2

Career totals: 5,323 points, 3,131 rebounds, 938 assists, 415 steals, 380 blocks

Notable: The 6-11 center had his career shortened by knee injuries after being selected second overall by the Pacers. He averaged 12 to 13.7 points per game in each of his five remarkably similar seasons statistically.

Jahidi White

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Cardinal Ritter, Georgetown

Seasons: 7 (1999-2005), 334 games

Career points per game: 5.9

Career totals: 1,954 points, 1,944 rebounds, 63 assists, 119 steals, 355 blocks

Notable: White, a 6-foot-9 big man, played most of his career with Washington. His best scoring year was 2000-01, when he averaged 8.6 points per game.

Anthony Bonner

Born: St. Louis

High school, college: Vashon, St. Louis U.

Seasons: 6 (1991-1996), 318 games

Career points per game: 6.9

Career totals: 2,199 points, 1,726 rebounds, 442 assists, 346 steals, 84 blocks

Notable: The 6-8 forward played for Sacramento, the Knicks and Orlando. In his second year in the league, he scored 9.4 points a game for his best average.