Georgia vs. Oregon Ducks football betting odds, over/under, point spread

The Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET.

This is the season opener for both teams. Georgia enters the game ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press preseason poll, and Oregon is ranked No. 11 by the AP.

UGA, the reigning national champions, is coming off a 2021 season that it went 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. Oregon finished the 2021 season at 10-4 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 1-0 vs. Oregon. UGA beat Oregon 27-16 in their only previous meeting during the 1977 season.

Oregon Ducks vs. UGA Bulldogs football betting line, point spread

As of 8:50 p.m. CT on Monday, Georgia is a 17-point favorite against the Oregon Ducks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 52.5 points.

Georgia is -850 (bet $850 to win $100) to win outright, and Oregon is +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to win outright.

Dan Lanning is the Oregon Ducks football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.