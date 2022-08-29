 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Georgia vs. Oregon Ducks football betting odds, over/under, point spread

Oregon Preview Football

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) is pictured as the team holds its annual spring football game at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, April 23, 2022. Oregon first-year coach Dan Lanning isn't dropping any clues about his starting quarterback this season. Fall camp has been a battle behind closed doors between transfer Nix and redshirt freshmen Ty Thompson and Jay Butterfield. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

 Sean Meagher

The Oregon Ducks and Georgia Bulldogs football teams are scheduled to meet for a non-conference contest in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday, Sept. 3. The game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. 

This is the season opener for both teams. Georgia enters the game ranked No. 3 in The Associated Press preseason poll, and Oregon is ranked No. 11 by the AP. 

UGA, the reigning national champions, is coming off a 2021 season that it went 14-1 overall and 8-0 in the SEC. Oregon finished the 2021 season at 10-4 overall and 7-2 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 1-0 vs. Oregon. UGA beat Oregon 27-16 in their only previous meeting during the 1977 season. 

Oregon Ducks vs. UGA Bulldogs football betting line, point spread 

Georgia Football

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart on the field in the first half of Georgia's spring NCAA college football game, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brett Davis)

As of 8:50 p.m. CT on Monday, Georgia is a 17-point favorite against the Oregon Ducks, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 52.5 points. 

Georgia is -850 (bet $850 to win $100) to win outright, and Oregon is +600 (bet $100 to win $600) to win outright. 

Dan Lanning is the Oregon Ducks football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

