Georgia vs. South Carolina football betting odds, over/under, point spread

Samford Georgia Football

Georgia's Jackson Meeks (9) leads the Bulldogs onto the field for an NCAA college football game against the Samford Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

 John Bazemore

The Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET. 

The UGA Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 on Sept. 10. 

The SC Gamecocks enter the matchup 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Sept. 10, Arkansas beat South Carolina 44-30. 

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 53-19-2 vs. South Carolina. 

UGA Bulldogs vs. South Carolina football betting line, point spread

South Carolina Arkansas Football

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) throws a pass against Arkansas during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

As of 6:17 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 55 points. 

Georgia is -3500 (bet $3,500 to win $100) to win outright, and South Carolina is +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400) to win outright. 

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach.

Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach

Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

