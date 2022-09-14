Georgia vs. South Carolina football betting odds, over/under, point spread

The Georgia Bulldogs and South Carolina Gamecocks football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 17. The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

The UGA Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, comes into the contest 2-0 overall. Most recently, Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 on Sept. 10.

The SC Gamecocks enter the matchup 1-1 overall and 0-1 in the SEC. On Sept. 10, Arkansas beat South Carolina 44-30.

Entering Saturday, Georgia leads the all-time series 53-19-2 vs. South Carolina.

UGA Bulldogs vs. South Carolina football betting line, point spread

As of 6:17 p.m. CT on Wednesday, Georgia is a 24.5-point favorite against South Carolina, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 55 points.

Georgia is -3500 (bet $3,500 to win $100) to win outright, and South Carolina is +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400) to win outright.

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

If you make a purchase after clicking on links within this article, Lee Enterprises may earn affiliate commissions. The news and editorial departments had no role in the creation or display of this content. Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.