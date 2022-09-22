Hanna Yates joins Ahmad Hicks in leaving KSDK's sports department

There is another departure from KSDK’s sports department.

Hanna Yates, who has been at Channel 5 for nearly three years and was at KFNS (590 AM) before that, is leaving to cover the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. She will host Bally Sports South's pregame and postgame coverage as well as being its in-game reporter. She has NHL ties, as she earlier appeared on Blues in-house video productions.

As previously reported, Ahmad Hicks is leaving KSDK for a job in the sports department of the Fox TV affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Yates, who is from Oakville, already has signed off. The last day for Hicks, who is from Kirkwood, is Oct. 1.

They have been working in a department headlined by sports director Frank Cusumano.