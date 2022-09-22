 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Hanna Yates joins Ahmad Hicks in leaving KSDK's sports department

  • 0

There is another departure from KSDK’s sports department.

Hanna Yates, who has been at Channel 5 for nearly three years and was at KFNS (590 AM) before that, is leaving to cover the NHL’s Carolina Hurricanes. She will host Bally Sports South's pregame and postgame coverage as well as being its in-game reporter. She has NHL ties, as she earlier appeared on Blues in-house video productions.

As previously reported, Ahmad Hicks is leaving KSDK for a job in the sports department of the Fox TV affiliate in Minneapolis-St. Paul.

Yates, who is from Oakville, already has signed off. The last day for Hicks, who is from Kirkwood, is Oct. 1. 

They have been working in a department headlined by sports director Frank Cusumano.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Berube on the start of camp for the St. Louis Blues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News