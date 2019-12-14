The state championship playoffs concluded last weekend, but one game remains on the St. Louis area's high school football docket for 2019.
The American Cancer Society of St. Louis is hosting its first “Crucial Catch” All-Star game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lindenwood University’s Hunter Stadium.
Team Red and Team White will take the field in an effort to raise money and honor those who have battled and those that continue to battle cancer in all its forms.
Team Red will have one-time Normandy High standout and former Clayton and Kirkwood head coach Larry Frost as its coach. Team White gets Bob Bunton, who ended his long tenure at Parkway North after the 2018 season.
The quarterbacks for Team Red are Cardinal Ritter’s Mekhi Hagens, McCluer’s Jaylen Gardner and Webster Groves’ Enrique Quinones. Team White’s quarterbacks are Fort Zumwalt North’s Cairo Payne, St. Mary’s Cam’Ron McCoy and O’Fallon Christian’s AJ Snow.
Tickets are $10 at the gate and all proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society.
Players from the St. Louis Battlehawks of the XFL will be on hand to sign autographs and Charles Glenn will sing the National Anthem.