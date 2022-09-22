How to watch Georgia vs. Kent State football on live stream plus game time

The Georgia Bulldogs and Kent State football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

The UGA Bulldogs come into the matchup 3-0 overall. Most recently, Georgia beat South Carolina 48-7 on Sept. 17.

Kent State enters the contest 1-2 overall. On Sept. 17, Kent State defeated Long Island University 63-10.

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Kent State football on live stream

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 24

Location: Athens, Georgia

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+/SECN+)

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Sean Lewis is the Kent State football head coach.

