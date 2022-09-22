 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch Georgia vs. Kent State football on live stream plus game time

Georgia South Carolina Football

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart congratulates tight end Oscar Delp (4) after he scored a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

 Artie Walker Jr.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Kent State football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24. 

The game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. CT/noon ET.

The UGA Bulldogs come into the matchup 3-0 overall. Most recently, Georgia beat South Carolina 48-7 on Sept. 17. 

Kent State enters the contest 1-2 overall. On Sept. 17, Kent State defeated Long Island University 63-10. 

How to watch UGA Bulldogs vs. Kent State football on live stream

Georgia South Carolina Football

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) looks over the South Carolina defense during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in Columbia, S.C. Georgia won 48-7. (AP Photo/Artie Walker Jr.)

Game time: 11 a.m. CT/noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 24

Location: Athens, Georgia

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch (ESPN+/SECN+)

ESPN+ broadcasters are scheduled to be Taylor Zarzour (play-by-play), Matt Stinchcomb (analyst), and Tera Talmadge (reporter). 

Online radio broadcast: UGA radio broadcast | Kent State radio broadcast 

Kirby Smart: A look at the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach

Here is a look at Georgia Bulldogs football head coach Kirby Smart, who played defensive back for the UGA Bulldogs from 1995-98. 

Kirby Smart is the Georgia Bulldogs football head coach. Sean Lewis is the Kent State football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

