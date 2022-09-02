How to watch LSU vs. FSU football on TV, live stream plus game time

The LSU and Florida State football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4.

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida State enters the contest 1-0 overall. On Aug. 27, FSU defeated Duquesne 47-7 in Tallahassee, Florida.

This is the season opener for LSU, which went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC during the 2021 season.

How to watch LSU vs. Florida State football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 4

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

TV channel: ABC

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Katie George (sideline).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: LSU radio broadcast

Complete Florida State football terrestrial radio affiliates list.

Complete LSU football terrestrial radio affiliates list.

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. Mike Norvell is the FSU football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.