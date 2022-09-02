 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
How to watch LSU vs. FSU football on TV, live stream plus game time

LSU Football

LSU defensive end BJ Ojulari (8) reacts during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

 Matthew Hinton

The LSU and Florida State football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. 

The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

Florida State enters the contest 1-0 overall. On Aug. 27, FSU defeated Duquesne 47-7 in Tallahassee, Florida. 

This is the season opener for LSU, which went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC during the 2021 season. 

How to watch LSU vs. Florida State football on TV, live stream

Florida St Florida Football

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis looks for a receiver during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Game time: 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 4

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana 

TV channel: ABC

ABC broadcasters are scheduled to be Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Katie George (sideline). 

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: LSU radio broadcast 

Complete Florida State football terrestrial radio affiliates list

Complete LSU football terrestrial radio affiliates list

Brian Kelly: A look at the LSU football coach, former Notre Dame coach

Here is a look at LSU football head coach Brian Kelly. He was the Notre Dame football head coach from 2010-21, and he coached Cincinnati from 2006-09. 

Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. Mike Norvell is the FSU football head coach. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Luther Burden in the wildcat vs. Kansas State Wildcats?

