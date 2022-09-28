How to watch South Carolina vs. SC State football on TV, live stream plus game time

The South Carolina Gamecocks and South Carolina State football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference contest on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET.

South Carolina and SC State were originally scheduled to play on Saturday, but the game was rescheduled to Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

The SC Gamecocks come into the contest 2-2 overall. Most recently, South Carolina beat Charlotte 56-20 on Sept. 24.

South Carolina State enters the matchup 1-2 overall. On Sept. 24, North Carolina A&T defeated SC State 41-27.

How to watch South Carolina vs. SC State football on TV, live stream

Game time: 6 p.m. CT/7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 29

Location: Columbia, South Carolina

TV channel: SEC Network

SECN broadcasters are scheduled to be Dave Neal (play-by-play), Aaron Murray (analyst), and Andraya Carter (reporter).

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: SC Gamecocks radio broadcast

Shane Beamer is the South Carolina Gamecocks football head coach. Oliver "Buddy" Pough is the South Carolina State football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.