It's official: NASCAR Cup series race heading to WWT Raceway

Francois purchased the track 10 years ago after it briefly sat dormant. The previous owner was Dover Motorsports. The presence of a local owner has allowed for greater growth during Francois’ time at the helm.

In addition to the NASCAR trucks and NHRA drag racing events, WWTR added an IndyCar race in 2017 for the first time under Francois. That race has drawn as many as 50,000 fans in 2019.

Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania reportedly will have one race in 2022 after hosting two every year since 1982. That was one move that opened a spot for WWTR to move onto the schedule.

NASCAR added new tracks in 2021 for the Cup series with three road courses joining the mix. Nashville became the new site of an oval race. WWTR will bring another oval at 1 ¼ miles.

The track was re-surfaced in 2017 after 20 years soon after IndyCar drivers reported their tires were being cut in practice for that year’s race. The original asphalt was torn out and a three-inch-thick track put in place.

The Cup series is the top brand of stock car driving in the United States. The circuit generated stars such as Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Bill Elliott and Darrell Waltrip, as well as St. Louis native Rusty Wallace.