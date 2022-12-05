Jay Randolph Jr. to be remembered next spring

The life of Jay Randolph Jr., the popular St. Louis sportscaster and golf businessman who died Nov. 18, will be remembered with a celebration of life sometime next spring, his family has announced.

That will be scheduled in early 2023.

“Jay Junior,” as he was known, was a son of legendary St. Louis sportscaster Jay Randolph and died just 28 days after being diagnosed with liver cancer. He was 53.

The family said that at his request there will be no formal service.

He made it known after he found out his days were numbered that he was thinking of others.

“I’ll be all right, I’ll be OK,” he said on "The Morning After" radio show in which he was a popular contributor. “At this point I feel bad for the people that have shared a piece of the fun that I’ve had.”

In an interview with the Post-Dispatch in 2003, when he was recovering from a long list of injuries he had suffered in a serious vehicular accident, he was appreciative of the many joys he had in his life.

"I'd always been the guy who'd tell my friends, 'If anything ever happens to me, tell everybody that Jay had a great time.'"