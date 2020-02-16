Jimmie Johnson 'energized' for what likely is his final start at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — The last chance to appreciate Jimmie Johnson leading the field at the Daytona 500 may come during the pace laps.
Shortly after President Donald Trump gives drivers the command to start their engines, Johnson will zip ahead of the other 39 cars and take a ceremonial trip around the track up front during the warm-up lap. Daytona International Speedway will honor the seven-time NASCAR champion with a tribute video on the track's big screen that will celebrate his greatest accomplishments.
Johnson will then fall in line and start sixth Sunday, the two-time Daytona 500 champion still as respected as any driver in NASCAR — but far from the serious threat he once was to contend for the victory.
For those who know Johnson best, his drive to finish his final full season in NASCAR in championship style can't be beat.
"I've never seen Jimmie so energized," team owner Rick Hendrick said Saturday. "Sometimes a guy in his last year, they're celebrating, it's the end. I don't want to say they coast, but it's not a priority to run fast and win. Jimmie is really fired up."
Johnson took a moment before practice Saturday to shake hands with Richard Petty, the only other living seven-time NASCAR champion. Johnson seemed poised to pass Petty and Dale Earnhardt atop the record book when he won his seventh title in 2016. Sure, the winner of 83 career Cup races would love to close his full-time career with a record eighth title, but the 44-year-old Californian is trying to enjoy his final ride.
Johnson says he's doing nothing more than "retire" from 38 NASCAR weekends a year and intends to shift into other forms of motorsports. He hasn't ruled out a limited NASCAR schedule, and has been hesitant to commit that Sunday is, in fact, his final Daytona 500.
But the weekend sure is being treated like his "Great American Race" finale.
Besides the pace lap drive in the No. 48 Chevrolet, fans can relive Johnson's two Daytona 500 wins (2006, 2013) at a three-panel kiosk located in the infield. His Hendrick Motorsports teammates and his rivals taped testimonials to Johnson that will be played at the race. His car sponsor stationed 48 flags along a sidewalk across from Daytona International Speedway.
"We're going to give him everything we got," Hendrick said.
Elliott eyes elusive crown
With Johnson retiring from racing full-time at the end of the 2020 season, Chase Elliott has a case to become his successor and is looking for a breakthrough season.
Elliott will be competing in his fifth Daytona 500, and there is optimism surrounding Elliott because of his early success.
At 24, he has six career wins, eight poles and 74 top-10 finishes and made history at Daytona International Speedway in 2016. As a 20-year-old, he became the youngest driver in history to win the pole for the Daytona 500.
He won the pole for the 500 once again the following year. Despite his qualifying success, Elliott's best finish at Daytona is 14th in 2017, and he has not finished the race the past two years.
His best finish at the end of a season was fifth in 2017.
Elliott understands with his skills, crew chief Alan Gustafson and the No. 9 pit crew, expectations are high to deliver sooner rather than later.
"I think our group is really talented," Elliott said. "I think we have a great opportunity right now. We need to make the most of it."
Logano leads final practice
Joey Logano paced an uneventful final practice before the Daytona 500.
Logano led eight Ford drivers in speed during Saturday's 50-minute session. He was followed by Kevin Harvick, teammate Brad Keselowski, Clint Bowyer, rookie Cole Custer, Aric Almirola, David Ragan and Michael McDowell.
William Byron in a Chevrolet was next at ninth fastest.
Toyota drivers — the manufacturer only has five entries in Sunday's season-opening race — did not participate in final practice.
Gragson wins Xfinity race
Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series race when Saturday's opener was stopped on the final lap by a crash well behind the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
It was the third consecutive win at Daytona for a car fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister and Rick Hendrick in what they consider a family business.
Gragson and Chase Briscoe swapped the lead in the closing three-lap sprint to the finish, but NASCAR threw the yellow-flag for a multi-car crash on the final lap.
Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill, who will make his Daytona 500 debut on Sunday, were second and third in Toyotas. Briscoe was fourth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.