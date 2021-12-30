Joe Lyons' most memorable stories from 2021

The year 2021 was like no other. Dealing with a pandemic provided challenges upon challenges for everyone. And covering sports was no exception.

But we still had to find stories to fill the paper. And some of those stories turned out to be as memorable as any I’ve covered in my time at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Following is a rundown of the most memorable stories I covered and wrote in 2021.

1. Jim Tietjens inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame

I was a junior at Rosary High when I first heard of Jim Tietjens. In the state soccer final that season, his Oakville squad played against my school and I was in the crowd at O’Fallon Tech as the Tigers won 1-0. Tietjens, who was also a junior, was incredible in goal that day. I can still remember one one-handed stop on the goal line. (“It was complete luck,’’ Tietjens recalled of the save during our interview.)

That Rosary team was loaded — a good number of those guys went on to win an NCAA title at SIU-Edwardsville — but as Tietjens remembered, the Tigers also beat the Rebels that season in a CYC Tournament game.