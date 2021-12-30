Joe Lyons' most memorable stories from 2021

The year 2021 was like no other. Dealing with a pandemic provided challenges upon challenges for everyone. And covering sports was no exception.
But we still had to find stories to fill the paper. And some of those stories turned out to be as memorable as any I’ve covered in my time at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Following is a rundown of the most memorable stories I covered and wrote in 2021.
1. Jim Tietjens inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame
I was a junior at Rosary High when I first heard of Jim Tietjens. In the state soccer final that season, his Oakville squad played against my school and I was in the crowd at O’Fallon Tech as the Tigers won 1-0. Tietjens, who was also a junior, was incredible in goal that day. I can still remember one one-handed stop on the goal line. (“It was complete luck,’’ Tietjens recalled of the save during our interview.)
That Rosary team was loaded — a good number of those guys went on to win an NCAA title at SIU-Edwardsville — but as Tietjens remembered, the Tigers also beat the Rebels that season in a CYC Tournament game.
After graduation, Tietjens played briefly at St. Louis University before turning pro. He spent some time with the NASL’s Fort Lauderdale Strikers and won a United Soccer League title with Fort Lauderdale Sun, earning that league’s goalkeeper of the year award in 1984.
Tietjens ran into health issues in his early 30s. He was born with a hereditary heart condition that took both his father and a sister at age 32. At that same age, he had the first of two heart transplants. In August of 2018, he had a heart/kidney transplant.
Still, Tietjens has persevered — and thrived. Fortunately, Tietjens’ children and granddaughter have been tested and cannot get his disease. After soccer, he enjoyed a successful career at Rawlings and at Anheuser-Busch and does volunteer work for Mid-America Transplant. He remains close with his Oakville Tiger teammates and is an inspiration to those who know him. Read the story.
2. Farmington woman makes NBA history
In late January, St. Louis-born Natalie Sago made history when she and Jenna Schroeder teamed with crew chief Sean Wright to officiate the Orlando/Charlotte NBA game. It was the first time in league history that two women worked in the same contest.
Sago, 31, is a Farmington High graduate.
She excelled in basketball and softball in high school, reaching the state finals in basketball as a senior, and went on to play college softball at Jefferson College and Drury University. After finishing with a degree at UMSL, she began a teaching career.
Eventually, she followed her father into a career in officiating. She started at the AAU level, looking to make a little spending money, but “something just clicked.” She worked her way up, officiating at the McDonald’s All-American game and in the D League and the WNBA. She’s currently in her fourth season as an NBA official. Read the story.
3. Michael Chandler fights for UFC title
I’ve covered Chandler since his prep days as a wrestler at Northwest High. I remember when he wrestled at Mizzou, moving from a walk-on to a guy who won 100 college matches as a four-year starter. He carried that same style and attitude into MMA fighting, becoming the first to win the Bellator lightweight world title three different times.
Early this year, Chandler made the step up to top level of MMA fighting when he TKO’d Dan Hooker in his UFC debut in Abu Dhabi. He earned that night’s performance of the night honor. That win earned him a shot at the vacant UFC Lightweight championship. Unfortunately, Chandler lost by TKO in the second round to Charles Oliveira.
In his next fight, in November, Chandler lost by decision to Justin Gaethje in New York City. Again, it was the program’s fight of the night.
With several St. Louis area fighters in the mix, I’ve become of fan of MMA. It’s a brutal and unpredictable sport — no matter how good you are, you’re one punch from a loss — and Chandler, now 35, has proven himself to be a warrior. Read the story.
4. Fairmount legend David Gall passes
Dubbed “The General,” David A. Gall was a major figure in St. Louis area horse racing. He died in August at age 79.
I was never a regular horse player, but anyone who visited Fairmount Park (now FanDuel Sportsbook & Horse Racing) during his time knew of Gall and his tremendously successful run. He retired in 1999.
Gall spent almost all of his 43-year career at area tracks Cahokia Downs and Fairmount. He led North America in wins in 1979 and in 1981. He wrapped up his career ranked fifth in all-time victories behind Russell A. Baze, Laffit A. Pincy, Jr., Willie Shoemaker and Pat Day.
“In a lot of ways, David Gall was Fairmount Park,’’ longtime track executive Brian Zander said. “This is where he felt comfortable; he got along well with the trainers here and they obviously loved having him on their best horses. On occasion, he’d end up on a so-called lesser horse and he’d still find a way to finish first.”
Gall died of natural causes in State College, Penn. Born in Saskatchewan, began racing at age 15 and was inducted into the Canadian Horse Racing Hall of Fame in 1993 and three years later received the Avelino Gomez Memorial Award, which is given annually to the Canadian jockey who has made significant contributions to the sport.
Gall won a record eight times during a 10-race card at Cahokia Downs on Oct. 18, 1978 and won seven races during a program on five other occasions. Read the story.
5. Missouri Baptist defends NAIA volleyball title
In 2021, the Missouri Baptist volleyball squad won an unprecedented pair of NAIA championships. They captured their first title in May, beating Midland (Neb.) University in a five-game match in Sioux City, Iowa.
Then, after a quick turnaround, the Spartans did it again. Winning the final 29 matches in a 33-2 season, Missouri Baptist again had to go five sets before rallying to beat former conference rival Park of Kansas City 3-2.
Against Park, Missouri Baptist trailed 5-0 in the deciding game to 15 before coming on strong for the win.
“We had to focus on getting back into the match one point at a time and that’s exactly what we did,’’ said coach Chris Nichols.
Missouri Baptist thrived with a starting lineup that featured to players from Colombia, Brazil, Serbia and Argentina as well as St. Louis, Fredericktown, Mo., and Hudson, Iowa.
“Last year, because of COVID, our season ran from September to May so when this season started, there was still a little bit of a hangover,’’ said Nichols, whose club was 4-2 after losing in back-to-back matches in August. “Those early losses were our wakeup call — they humbled us. But we learned from them and we managed to get better and better as the season went on.” Read the story.