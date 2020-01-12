You are the owner of this article.
Kilcoyne in limbo at KFNS radio
St. Louis Cardinals season wrap press conference

KTVI sports director and KFNS sports-talk host Martin Kilcoyone (left) interviews then-Cardinals manager Mike Matheny after a season wrap-up news conference on Oct. 3, 2017, at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)

Martin Kilcoyne has been co-hosting a sports-talk show with Frank Cusumano on weekday mornings at KFNS (590 AM) for nearly 2½ years. But the pairing of two St. Louis television sports directors could be over.

Kilcoyne has been on vacation, but it is not clear if he will be back at KFNS after he soon returns to St. Louis. His radio contract expired on Dec. 31.

“Still sorting through the radio plan,” Kilcoyne, who runs the sports department at KTVI (Channel 2), recently said from Hawaii.

KFNS general manager John Hadley would like to keep Kilcoyne.

“I hope so,” Hadley said when asked if Kilcoyne will reappear on the station, of which ownership has been in talks to sell all or part of the operation. “But I don’t know. I remain hopeful.”

Cusumano is the sports director at KSDK (Channel 5).

Sports