Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash in California

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant, 41, died Sunday morning in Los Angeles, two separate sources told CNN.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.
Five people were killed the crash on a hillside in Calabasas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. There were no survivors, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.
The sheriff's department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m. ET, officials said in a tweet.
Calabasas is about 30 miles west of Los Angeles.
Bryant was an 18-time NBA All-Star who won five championships and became one of the greatest basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career spent entirely with the Los Angeles Lakers.
He retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers' LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant's hometown.
"Continuing to move the game forward (at)KingJames," Bryant wrote in his last tweet. "Much respect my brother."
Bryant had one of the greatest careers in recent NBA history and became one of the game's most popular players as the face of the 16-time NBA champion Lakers franchise. He was the league MVP in 2008 and a two-time NBA scoring champion, and he earned 12 selections to the NBA's All-Defensive teams.
He teamed with Shaquille O'Neal in a combustible partnership to lead the Lakers to NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later teamed with Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.
This is a breaking news story, and will be updated as more information is received.