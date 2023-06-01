Dan Caesar Dan Caesar is the sports media critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow Dan Caesar Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Corey Miller, a 2017 graduate of the University of Missouri's school of Journalism, has been promoted to weekend sports anchor at KSDK (Channel 5).

Miller, from Freeburg, Ill., has worked his way up from being an intern while in college then a part-time production assistant's role to a full-time job in the station's digital department while also gaining some on-air work. He has had an ever-increasing on-air presence since Ahmad Hicks and Hanna Yates left Channel 5's sports department last fall for out-of-town jobs. That decision has paid off.

"Corey earned his promotion the old-fashioned way; doing his digital job well, volunteering for sports assignments, and being ready when his opportunity came along," KSDK news director Art Holiday said in a statement.

Holiday was a sportscaster for Channel 5 early in his career.

Miller, 28, said on Thursday that he had opportunities to be on the air early in his career in small markets but bypassed those chances in favor of being behind the scenes at Channel 5.

"It really is surreal," he said. "We didn't have cable at my house so every night I'd watch the (KSDK) 5 and 6 o'clock news with Mike Bush and Karen Foss. ... I knew I wasn't going to be on the field for sports so I always wanted to be on Channel 5 talking about sports. So this is a full-circle moment."