Ladue's Sauerbrunn, as expected, named to Olympic women's soccer team

Becky Sauerbrunn of Ladue was, as expected, named to the U.S. women's soccer team for the Olympics announced on Wednesday.
U.S coach Vlatko Andonovski had named Sauerbrunn captain of the veteran-laden team at the start of the year, making it pretty clear that she figured prominently in his plans and she played in most of the games for the team leading up to the Olympics, anchoring the backline.
This will be the third Olympics for Sauerbrunn, who also made the squad in 2012 and 2016.
As for the rest of the 18-player roster, Andonovski named both Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz, who have been out recently with injuries, and both of the Mewis sisters, Kristie and Samantha. Kristie is the only player on the team who was not on the 2019 Women's World Cup team.
Here's the full roster, with the players' clubs:
GOALKEEPERS (2): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)
DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)
MIDFIELDERS (5): Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
FORWARDS (5): Tobin Heath (Unattached), Carli Lloyd (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Unattached), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign)
Also, four alternates were named in case of injury: goalie Jane Campbell, defender Casey Krueger, midfielder Catarina Macario and forward Lynn Williams.
For Heath and Carli Lloyd, it will be their fourth Olympics, tying Christie Pearce Rampone for the most. Lloyd will turn 39 shortly before the Games begin.
Along with Sauerbrunn, this will be the third Olympics for Kelley O'Hara, Alex Morgan, and Megan Rapinoe. Five players, Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, Julie Ertz, Christen Press and Alyssa Naeher will be in their second.
The first-time Olympians are defenders Abby Dahlkemper, Tierna Davidson and Emily Sonnett, midfielders Samantha Mewis, Kristie Mewis and Rose Lavelle and goalkeeper Adrianna Franch.