Ladue's Sauerbrunn, as expected, named to Olympic women's soccer team

Becky Sauerbrunn of Ladue was, as expected, named to the U.S. women's soccer team for the Olympics announced on Wednesday.

U.S coach Vlatko Andonovski had named Sauerbrunn captain of the veteran-laden team at the start of the year, making it pretty clear that she figured prominently in his plans and she played in most of the games for the team leading up to the Olympics, anchoring the backline.

This will be the third Olympics for Sauerbrunn, who also made the squad in 2012 and 2016.

As for the rest of the 18-player roster, Andonovski named both Tobin Heath and Julie Ertz, who have been out recently with injuries, and both of the Mewis sisters, Kristie and Samantha. Kristie is the only player on the team who was not on the 2019 Women's World Cup team.

Here's the full roster, with the players' clubs:

GOALKEEPERS (2): Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns FC), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (6): Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City/ENG), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)