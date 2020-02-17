Larry Miller, major figure in St. Louis tennis, dies at 86

Larry Miller, a major figure for decades in St. Louis tennis as a teaching professional and co-owner of Creve Coeur Racquet Club, died Saturday at Missouri Baptist Medical Center. He was 86.
Miller’s son, Mike, said his father had been in an assisted living facility and was taken Saturday to the hospital, where he died of complications of congestive heart failure.
Larry Miller began his career as a teaching pro by giving lessons all across the St. Louis area — at schools, country clubs, public courts, subdivisions and private courts. He once told the Post-Dispatch, “If someone would call from Timbuktu, I’d go there to give lessons.”
In 1954, he became head pro at the 138th Infantry Armory on Market Street, which at that time was the only place in St. Louis to play indoors in the winter. It was on those courts laid out on wooden floors that Miller helped a young Jimmy Connors of East St. Louis and Sumner High School senior Arthur Ashe. Connors and his mother/coach, Gloria, felt they were outsiders and weren’t immediately accepted, but Miller took Jimmy under his wing.
“He played me when nobody else would,” Connors told the Post-Dispatch in 1991. “When you have a friend like Larry Miller, you feel quite lucky.”
At the Armory, Miller influenced virtually all of St. Louis’ future stars, from Butch Buchholz, Cliff Buchholz and Jimmy Parker to Justina Bricka, Carol Hanks and Mary Ann Eisel.
“If it weren’t for Larry, nobody who got to play nationally or internationally would have been there, period,” Bricka, who reached the singles quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 1965, said Sunday. “Larry was the Armory, and that’s where you had to go to play tennis.”
In 1968, Miller and Cheshire Inn owner Steve Apted opened Creve Coeur Racquet Club, the area’s first indoor-outdoor tennis facility.
Son Mike is director of Miller Tennis Academy at Forest Lake Tennis Club, and his daughter Casey is a teaching pro on his staff. Mike says he chose tennis as a career because of his father.
“I always looked at his life as kind of the perfect life,” Mike said. “I respected him for the way he treated people. He’d do almost anything for anybody.”
Larry Miller once reflected on his career in a Post-Dispatch interview, saying “I don’t know what I would have done if I didn’t have tennis. It’s been a good job, but it’s not just going out and playing tennis. I had days when I had 20 half-hour lessons in a row, and I’d skip lunch until I developed stomach problems and the doctor told me not to do it. But it’s been a thrill coming to the club every day. Tennis has been extremely good to me.”
In addition to Mike, Larry Miller is survived by daughters Chris and Cathy, and seven grandchildren.