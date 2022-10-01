Lee Corso misses ESPN College GameDay at Clemson vs. NC State football

Someone notable was absent at the start of ESPN "College GameDay" on Saturday morning as the show broadcast from Clemson, South Carolina, ahead of the game between NC State and Clemson.

There was no Lee Corso.

"The great Lee Corso, a staple of this show, woke up this morning feeling a little bit under the weather, so we wanted to make sure we had him checked out," host Rece Davis said at the start of the show. "But feeling much better now, we're happy to report. And also happy to say at one point he said to the doctors, "I feel this way, because I said Clemson was overrated."

Corso has been part of "College GameDay" since it started in 1987, according to his ESPN bio.

"I actually just hunt up the phone with him," college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said. "Lee, we're thinking about you and love you, buddy."

"A hundred percent we're going to miss him," analyst Desmond Howard said.

Before "College GameDay," Corso was a college football head coach at Louisville, Indiana, and Northern Illinois from 1969-84.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

"College GameDay" is hosted by Davis and includes analysts Corso, Herbstreit, Howard, Pat McAfee, and David Pollack.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.