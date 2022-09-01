 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lee Corso vows no more mascot guns on ESPN College GameDay for headgear picks

Notre Dame Wisconsin Football

Lee Corso speaks on the set of ESPN's College Game Day before an NCAA college football game between Wisconsin and Notre Dame Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

 Charles Rex Arbogast

Kirk Herbstreit shot a short video of himself talking to Lee Corso on Thursday prior to them doing ESPN "College GameDay" in Pittsburgh. They were at the West Virginia vs. Pittsburgh game. 

Herbstreit asked Corso if he was going to do a headgear pick for their special one-hour Thursday night show. 

"I'm going to put on the Pittsburgh Panther," Corso said. "The headgear is a panther. Don't tell anybody." 

Herbstreit responded, "You weren't going to put on the Daniel Boone? That would have given you a chance to get a gun going." 

"No guns this year," Corso said. "No guns this year."

Herbstreit asked, "Too much stuff?" 

"Too much," Corso said as he gestured with his hand.

"There's just too much stuff not to talk about outside of football," Herbstreit said. 

"Plus, we don't want no guns," Corso said. "Absolutely no guns."

"We used to have fun though with the guns," Herbstreit said. 

"Too bad," Corso said. "Not now. They're not funny, not funny. Serious business." 

"College GameDay" is hosted by Rece Davis and includes analysts Desmond Howard, David Pollack, Herbstreit, and Corso.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

