LSU vs. Florida State football betting odds, over/under, point spread

The Florida State and LSU football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference game in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET.

This is the season opener for LSU, which went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC during the 2021 season.

Florida State enters the contest 1-0 overall. On Aug. 27, FSU defeated Duquesne 47-7 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Entering Sunday, Florida State leads the all-time series 7-2 vs. LSU. This is the first meeting since FSU beat LSU 27-16 in Baton Rouge on Oct. 26, 1991.

FSU vs. LSU football betting line, point spread

As of 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, LSU is a 3-point favorite against Florida State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under is 51 points.

LSU is -155 (bet $155 to win $100) to win outright, and FSU is +135 (bet $100 to win $135) to win outright.

Mike Norvell is the FSU football head coach. Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

