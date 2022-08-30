 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LSU vs. Florida State football betting odds, over/under, point spread

LSU Football

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye (11) runs through drills during their NCAA college football practice in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

 Gerald Herbert

The Florida State and LSU football teams are scheduled to meet in a non-conference game in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. CT/7:30 p.m. ET. 

This is the season opener for LSU, which went 6-7 overall and 3-5 in the SEC during the 2021 season. 

Florida State enters the contest 1-0 overall. On Aug. 27, FSU defeated Duquesne 47-7 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Entering Sunday, Florida State leads the all-time series 7-2 vs. LSU. This is the first meeting since FSU beat LSU 27-16 in Baton Rouge on Oct. 26, 1991. 

Duquesne Florida St Football

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell encourages his players before the start of an NCAA college football game against Duquesne, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

FSU vs. LSU football betting line, point spread

As of 7 p.m. CT on Tuesday, LSU is a 3-point favorite against Florida State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

The over/under is 51 points. 

LSU is -155 (bet $155 to win $100) to win outright, and FSU is +135 (bet $100 to win $135) to win outright. 

Mike Norvell is the FSU football head coach. Brian Kelly is the LSU football head coach. 

Brian Kelly: A look at the LSU football coach, former Notre Dame coach

Here is a look at LSU football head coach Brian Kelly. He was the Notre Dame football head coach from 2010-21, and he coached Cincinnati from 2006-09. 

