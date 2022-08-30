LSU vs. Florida State football betting odds, over/under, point spread

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly, left, and Alabama head coach Nick Saban, right, talk to each other before the start of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Brian Kelly: A look at the LSU football coach, former Notre Dame coach
Here is a look at LSU football head coach Brian Kelly. He was the Notre Dame football head coach from 2010-21, and he coached Cincinnati from 2006-09.
SEC Media Football
John Bazemore
LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the SEC Media Days Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Rose Bowl Football
Roger Steinman
Rose Bowl Football
Roger Steinman
Notre Dame Wisconsin Football
Charles Rex Arbogast
Cincinnati Notre Dame Football
Darron Cummings
USC Notre Dame Football
Paul Sancya
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches against Southern California in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Navy Notre Dame Football
Paul Sancya
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly watches during warmups before an NCAA college football game against Navy in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Georgia Tech Notre Dame Football
Darron Cummings
LSU Kelly Football
Matthew Hinton
LSU Pro Day Football
Gerald Herbert
LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks on the field during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU Pro Day Football
Gerald Herbert
LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks on the field during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU Pro Day Football
Gerald Herbert
LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks on the field during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
LSU Pro Day Football
Gerald Herbert
LSU head coach Brian Kelly talks to observers during LSU Pro Day in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
SEC Media Football
John Bazemore
LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
SEC Media Football
John Bazemore
LSU coach Brian Kelly speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the SEC Media Days, Monday, July 18, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
