Malone wins US men's gymnastics title, next stop St. Louis

The Olympic selection committee is relying strictly on the performance at the trials to determine the five-man team. Malone has spent the last five months making a pretty compelling argument. He helped the Cardinal capture the NCAA team title in April and added an all-around title to bookend the one he earned as a freshman in 2019.

Brody, however, has had the luxury of a regular schedule thanks to the NCAA season. Moldauer, Mikulak and Shane Wiskus not so much.

Mikulak hadn’t competed in nearly 15 months before he stepped onto the podium on Thursday. The 29-year-old admitted he ran out of gas during his final two events and stressed he would use Friday to regroup. He was brilliant on floor exercise to start the night before losing steam late in his pommel horse set and hopping off.

It would be Mikualk’s only major misstep, a positive development for the lone constant in the U.S. men’s program since he made his first Olympic team in 2012. Mikulak saved his best moment for last, sticking the dismount on his high bar routine before roaring while pumping his fists.