Mickelson will not play in Ascension Charity Classic here next week

Phil Mickelson, who won the PGA Championship in May and has not played in a PGA Tour Champions event since February, has opted not to join the field for the seniors' Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club next week.

Mickelson, who won twice on the Champions tour last fall, did not qualify for the PGA Tour Championship that is finishing this weekend due to his failure to crack the top 30 in the standings.

The deadline for entry in the first Ascension Charity Classic was today at 5 p.m. for a tournament that will be played Sept. 10 to 12. Norwood Hills has teased fans on its website by including a large photo of Mickelson in a collage of photos next to a headline that reads “Professional golf returns to St. Louis.”

Mickelson was named a vice captain for the Ryder Cup team this week, extending his string of Ryder Cup appearances since 1995. However, even with his PGA Championship win he was not a viable choice to make the team after playing in 12 consecutive Ryder Cups.

Mickelson has played in three PGA Tour Champion events since he turned 50, winning two. He bypassed events on the tour after the PGA Championship, hoping to build on his momentum. However, that was his only top-10 finish of the year.

Tournament organizers contacted Mickelson’s agent earlier in the summer to gauge his interest but were left uncertain of his status until today.

