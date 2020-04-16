Much-antiipated Jordan-Bulls television series set to debut

ESPN has a wide-open schedule that mostly has been filled by replays of old games, recycled documentaries, forced “live” shows such as pro athletes playing video games and shooting baskets.

But finally on the horizon during the coronavirus-fueled shutdown of almost all athletic competition worldwide is something not only of substance but is new. Beginning Sunday, ESPN begins airing “The Last Dance,” its much-anticipated 10-part series about basketball legend Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls’ Jordan-fueled dominance of the NBA in the 1990s. It focuses heavily on the 1996-97 season, the last of six title runs in the decade.

The series originally had been set to be shown this summer, but has been moved up because of viewers’ thirst for new content.

Jordan gave the producers extensive interviews, a rarity, and the 10-part series features never-before broadcast all-access coverage of Jordan and the rest of the team that was granted to NBA Entertainment for the 1997-98 season. It was well-known at the start that it was coach Phil Jackson’s finale, and the team wouldn’t be the same afterward.