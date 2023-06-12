DENVER — It’s a Kroenke coronation.

The Denver Nuggets rolled to the first NBA title in their 47 seasons in the league, overcoming a 51-44 halftime deficit to defeat the Miami Heat 94-89 Monday night to win the championship series in five games. That gave Stan Kroenke, the villain of St. Louis not only for moving the Rams out of town but for what many consider the disrespectful and offensive way he handled it, a remarkable Triple Crown of major American sports titles — all in sequence — for teams he owns.

In the NFL, his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl for the 2021 season. In the NHL, his Colorado Avalanche were the 2021-22 champions. Now the Nuggets reign supreme in the NBA for the 2022-23 campaign. Even his Colorado Mammoth club won the 2022 National Lacrosse League crown.

“Unbelievable. The fans in this town are unbelievable,” Kroenke said Monday after he was presented with the Larry O’Brien NBA championship trophy. “It means a lot to us. We couldn’t have done it with out them. ... You’ve got to love that city.”

The Nuggets’ drought actually extended for more than half a century. They also failed to win a title in their nine seasons in the American Basketball Association (starting as the Denver Rockets) before entering the NBA when the circuits merged in 1976. Three other ABA teams made the move (the Indiana Pacers, New York Nets and and San Antonio Spurs. Two folded — the Spirits of St. Louis and the Kentucky Colonels.

Nikola Jokic guided Denver on Monday night, just as he had done throughout the season and playoffs, as the Nuggets overcame dreadful shooting and a late flurry from Miami’s Jimmy Butler to squeeze out their victory.

Jokic, named the Most Valuable Player of the Finals, had 28 points and 16 rebounds. The Nuggets, who missed 20 of their first 22 3-point attempts and seven of their first 13 free throws, finally figured out how to close out the series on their home floor.

Jokic's Finals MVP award certainly has more meaning to him than the two regular-season MVPs he won, in 2021 and ’22.

“We are not in it for ourselves, we are in it for the guy next to us,” Jokic said. “And that’s why this (means) even more.”

Jokic bailed out the Nuggets on Monday, going 12 for 16 from the floor on a night when none of his teammates could find the basket. Denver missed 20 of its first 22 3-point attempts and seven of its first 13 free throws, yet somehow figured out how to close out the series on its home floor.

Butler scored eight straight points to help the Heat take an 87-86 lead with 2:45 left after trailing by seven. He made two more free throws with 1:58 remaining to help Miami regain a one-point lead. Then, Bruce Brown got an offensive rebound and tip-in to give the Nuggets the lead for good.

Trailing by three with 15 seconds left, Butler jacked up a 3, but missed it. Brown made two free throws to put the game out of reach and clinch the title for Denver.

Butler finished with 21 points.

This was an ugly, frenetic affair, but the aftermath was something the Nuggets and their fans could all agree was beautiful. Denver is the home of the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the first time in the franchise’s 47 years in the league.

“It was ugly and we couldn’t make shots, but at the end we figured it out,” Jokic said. “I am just happy we won the game.”

The Heat were, as coach Erik Spoelstra promised, a gritty, tenacious bunch. But their shooting wasn’t great, either. Bam Adebayo had 20 for the Heat, but Miami shot 34% from the floor and 25% from 3. Until Butler went off, he was 2 for 13 for eight points.

The Heat, who survived a loss in the play-in tournament and became only the second No. 8 seed to make it to the finals, insisted they weren’t into consolation prizes.

They played like they expected to win, and for a while during this game, which was settled more on the ground than in the air, it looked like they would.

The Nuggets, who came in shooting 37.6% from 3 for the series, shot 18% in this one. They committed 14 turnovers. They only went 13 for 23 from the line, though Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope were four for four 4 at the end while Denver was salting away the win.

With 2:51 left in the first quarter, Jokic got his second foul and joined Aaron Gordon on the bench.

The Nuggets were tentative on both sides of the court for the rest of the half. Somehow, after shooting 6.7% from 3 — the worst first half in the history of the finals (10-shot minimum) they only trailed by seven.

But they roared back in the second half.

In terms of opponent seeding, Denver’s run to this NBA championship was unlike any other since the league went to the 16-team playoff format 40 seasons ago.

The Nuggets’ road to this title saw them beat No. 8 Minnesota in the Western Conference quarterfinals, No. 4 Phoenix in the West semifinals, the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the West finals and then the East’s No. 8 seed in Miami in the NBA Finals.

The Nuggets — who were the No. 1 seed in the West — are the first champion in the 16-team format that didn’t have to play a No. 1, No. 2 or No. 3 seed on their way to the title. Only six of the last 39 champions in this format got through the playoffs by facing just one top-three seed along the way.

Miami — which ousted East No. 1 seed Milwaukee in Round 1 this year — was bidding to be the fifth team in this format that defeated both No. 1 seeds on their way to a championship. The teams that got that done: Toronto in 2019, the Lakers in both 2001 and 2002, and Houston in 1995.