Olympic gymnastics trials in June move from Enterprise to Dome

The Olympic gymnastics team trials scheduled for June at Enterprise Center will move to The Dome at America’s Center due to St. Louis COVID-19 attendance restrictions, which will limit capacity to 30%.

The trials will still be June 24 to 27 to determine who participates on the U.S. men’s and women’s teams in Tokyo this summer. However, refunds on all tickets, which sold out in January 2020, will be made, and previous purchasers will be given priority to buy tickets for the dome.

“The keys were capacity and safety,” said Chris Roseman, vice president of the St. Louis Sports Commission. “Those were overriding to ensure as many people as possible get to attend. We weren’t going to be able to get to the numbers we were hoping (at Enterprise).”

The dome space will be divided in half with the trials being held in the south portion. The estimated maximum attendance for each of the four sessions will be 10,000. The attendance at Enterprise was going to be 16,000 before COVID.

The north side will be used June 21 to 27 for the USA Gymnastics Championships, which include competition in acrobatic and rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline and tumbling. That event will include Olympic selection for rhythmic gymnastics.