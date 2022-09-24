On College GameDay, Tony Vitello encourages streaking if Tennessee football beats Florida

ESPN "College GameDay" aired from Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday morning ahead of the Tennessee Vols vs. Florida Gators football game.

Tennessee Vols baseball head coach Tony Vitello appeared as a guest on the show.

The topic came up of a Vitello interview earlier in the week. Vitello was read a quote he made Friday on the "SEC This Morning" show: "My No. 1 job this weekend is not to get arrested, I’m telling you. I’m going to be so fired up for this game."

On Saturday, ESPN college football analyst David Pollack asked Vitello, "How are we starting off? We starting off good?"

"Fine," Vitello said. "You speed to the game, because you're excited. I made it here without getting a ticket. After the game if we win, everybody could go streaking."

Vitello's comment about going streaking was met with laughs and cheers from the "College GameDay" crowd.

Ahead of the 2018 season, Vitello became the Tennessee Vols baseball head coach. He played college baseball at Missouri from 2000-02.

ESPN "College GameDay" airs each Saturday morning during the college football season from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT on ESPN and ESPNU.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.