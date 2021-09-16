Port edged in bid to tie USGA career win record

Ellen Port of St. Louis came up just short of tying the women’s record for career USGA championships Thursday when she was defeated 2-and-1 in the championship match of the Senior Women’s Amateur at the Lakewood Golf Club in Alabama.

Port, the No. 3 seed, battled from behind twice against No. 1 Lara Tennant, but a bogey on the 12th hole and double bogey on the 14th were too much to overcome.

Port entered the event with seven USGA titles, one behind former LPGA star and World Golf Hall of Famer JoAnne Gunderson Carner. Others who have won eight include Jack Nicklaus.

Post slept on an overnight deficit of 1-down after two holes after a storm postponed the remainder of the match Wednesday. Thursday morning, she quickly tied the match with birdie on the par-3 third, then fell 2-down when Tennant birdied Nos. 4 and 5. Port again rallied to tie it with birdies on the par-4 seventh and a par on the par-4 ninth, but she did not make another birdie in her round.

Last month, Port became the first woman to win the Met Senior Amateur in Sunset Hills by winning a four-hole playoff over Joseph Malench.

Your guide to the links around St. Louis, with PGA and LPGA tournament reports and updates on your favorite pros. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.