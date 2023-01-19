 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Pro pickleball team owned by Richard Chaifetz coming to St. Louis

Pickleball growth stays strong in the area

Tony Hoang, left, watches as his partner Zack Shook, right, steps up to return a shot at the net during a pickleball game at the Crystal City Open, a USA Pickleball sanctioned tournament, on Saturday, July 17, 2021. The tournament drew about 150 players to the area from states as far away as Arizona. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

St. Louis gained a new professional sports team this morning with the announcement that Richard Chaifetz will lead the ownership group of the St. Louis Shock in Major League Pickleball.

Chaifetz, who is known locally for financial gifts to St. Louis University, including Chaifetz Arena, will join high-profile owners in the league. The list includes Patrick Mahomes, Naomi Osaka, Heidi Klum and Chris Evert.

The Shock will start the season at the premier level. The MLP also includes a challenger level. The league has 12 teams assigned to each level.

“St. Louis is a community that has always been passionate about its sports teams, and we are thrilled to bring Major League Pickleball to St. Louis,” Chaifetz said in a statement. Chaifetz’s son, Ross, will be involved in team management.

Pickleball is a sport that is similar to tennis but played on a smaller court. It has gained widespread popularity in recent years and is touted as the fastest growing sport in the country by the league.

