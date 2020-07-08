Rebels no more: Priory School to change its nickname

St. Louis Priory School announced via communication to parents and alumni it is changing the school’s mascot. The all-boys Catholic prep school in Creve Coeur said it dropped the Rebels nickname it has used for more than 50 years.

Priory, founded in 1956, originally used Saints as its mascot before changing to the Rebels.

A letter sent to parents and alumni by Gregory Mohrman, Abbot of the St. Louis Abbey, and Rev. Cuthbert Elliott, the school’s headmaster, said the Rebels nickname was adopted in the “1960s.”

The letter said: “At a time when we are seeking to clarify the communication of our school’s unique mission to the broader St. Louis region, we need to reassess the symbols, signs and statements that we use, so that in everything Christ might be glorified.”

Priory offers nine sports sponsored by the Missouri State High School Activities Association, and another four played on a club level. Priory has won three boys soccer state championships, two in boys golf and one each in football and cross country.

No timeline for a new nickname has been disclosed.

A letter to Priory alumni from Mohrman and alumni board president Matt Wagner said senior members of Priory’s student council will “lead the process of identifying a new mascot that expresses our identity as a Catholic Benedictine school.”

