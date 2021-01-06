Savard's return to St. Louis airwaves interrupted by COVID-19

Steve Savard, who had been off the St. Louis airwaves since being ousted at KMOV in September after 26 years at Channel 4, made a ballyhooed return to the local media on Monday when he began doing a sports-talk radio show.
But that has been his only appearance so far at KFNS (590 AM), as he has developed COVID-19 and is out for an indefinite period. Savard did not want to comment beyond a Facebook entry he posted Wednesday to address the matter.
"I'm sure some folks thought it was strange that I missed my second day of my new radio gig at KFNS," wrote Savard, who was KMOV's sports director before moving to news and also was the Rams' radio play-by-play announcer. "I was getting tested for Covid Tuesday and found out today that I am positive. The good news is I have very mild symptoms and have never had a fever. And, I have a great internist guiding my treatment. When I had the first hint that I might have been exposed and have it, I got the test."
He had a message for others.
"Don't let your guard down," he wrote. "I'm not sure I did but when you contract it you naturally spend time thinking about how you could have avoided it. Be well."
It was not immediately known when he will return to host his "Middays with Seve," show in KFNS' 1-3 p.m. weekday slot, though station acting general manager John Hadley said Savard might call in to the program briefly Thursday and/or Friday and it is possible he will be on more extensively from home next week.
Cam Janssen, who hosts the show leading in to Savard's and also is part of Savard's program, is helping fill in along with Hadley and others.
"I'm having to tell Steve, 'Don't worry about the show, worry about yourself," Hadley said. "The least of my concerns is filling those two hours. My first priority is for him to get better. My second is finding a producer for his show. I just want (Savard) to rest now."