Savard's return to St. Louis airwaves is interrupted by COVID-19

Steve Savard, who had been off the St. Louis airwaves since being ousted at KMOV in September after 26 years at Channel 4, made a ballyhooed return to the local media on Monday when he began doing a sports-talk radio show.

But that has been his only appearance so far at KFNS (590 AM), as he has developed COVID-19 and is out for an indefinite period. Savard did not want to comment beyond a Facebook entry he posted Wednesday to address the matter.

"I'm sure some folks thought it was strange that I missed my second day of my new radio gig at KFNS," wrote Savard, who was KMOV's sports director before moving to news and also was the Rams' radio play-by-play announcer. "I was getting tested for Covid Tuesday and found out today that I am positive. The good news is I have very mild symptoms and have never had a fever. And, I have a great internist guiding my treatment. When I had the first hint that I might have been exposed and have it, I got the test."

He had a message for others.

"Don't let your guard down," he wrote. "I'm not sure I did but when you contract it you naturally spend time thinking about how you could have avoided it. Be well."