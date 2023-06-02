The Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday is a sellout for the second consecutive year.
All 57,000 tickets are sold along with 1,200 camping spots and suites for the NASCAR Cup series race, which debuted in 2022.
A limited number of tickets remain for Saturday’s NASCAR truck race. Friday’s events at WWTR are free.
Tickets could be available for Sunday through TicketSmarter, which is the re-sale outlet for WWTR.
NASCAR makes its return to the St. Louis area this weekend after a smashing debut last year at the gate.
He is teamed with the veteran driver for the first time after four years working with Tyler Reddick
Track owner Curtis Francois put tens of millions of investments and improvements to World Wide Technology Raceway.
Malena Smith made her festival debut with her mentor, Brian Owens, at last year's Confluence Festival and returns for a solo set.
Noah Gragson's next chance for a breakthrough comes at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Gragson has raced twice in the truck series.
Bailey Zimmerman, Brittney Spencer and Rissi Palmer will perform at the music festival, part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway.