SIUE athletics director Tim Hall resigns, leaves for Longwood AD job

SIU-Edwardsville announced the resignation of athletics director Tim Hall on Friday morning. Hall has accepted the job of athletics director at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia.

"I am humbled and honored to serve Longwood and all of its constituents as the next Director of Athletics," Hall said in a press release. "The university is on a strong, upward trajectory – Lancer athletics included. I look forward to working side-by-side with all to continue to advance the reputation, efficiency and impact of Longwood Athletics."

Hall began his tenure as the SIUE athletics director in July 2019.

"On behalf of the University, I thank Tim for his service and leadership during unprecedented athletics seasons," SIUE Chancellor James T. Minor said in a press release. "Under his leadership, our Division I student-athletes have continued to excel despite cancelled spring 2020 and postponed fall 2020 seasons."

The SIUE press release said the university plans to name an interim director of athletics and that a national search for the next athletics director will begin this fall.

Prior to SIUE, Hall was the Maryland-Baltimore County athletics director from 2013-19. He served as the UMKC athletics director from 2007-13.

"Tim Hall is a leader who is known and respected across the NCAA, with deep experience in every aspect of leading a modern Division I athletics department – from compliance to driving revenue to serving as a great ambassador to the campus and local community at each step in his career," Longwood president W. Taylor Reveley IV said in a press release.

