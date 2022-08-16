SIUE names golf coach Derrick Brown as interim athletics director

SIU-Edwardsville announced Tuesday that it named men's golf coach Derrick Brown as the interim athletics director effective on Sunday, Aug. 14.

Brown takes over for Tim Hall, who left to become the Longwood University athletics director on Friday.

"I am confident in Derrick Brown's ability to be a unifying force for SIUE Athletics as we continue to build a thriving athletics program that excels both in the classroom and in competition," SIUE Chanceloor James T. Minor said in a press release. "Coach Brown is known for his collegiality and his successful coaching and mentorship of our student-athletes. Under his leadership, our commitment to excellence will be realized and enhanced as we work collectively to define our future."

Brown has led the SIUE men's golf program since the 2009-10 season. For three season from 2013-16, he led the SIUE men's and women's golf programs.

"I'm honored to be asked by Chancellor Minor to serve as the Interim Athletics Director," Brown said in a press release.

Brown was named the 2019 OVC Men's Golf Coach of the Year. He played golf at the University of South Dakota, where he earned a bachelor's degree in 2005 and master's degree in 2006.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.