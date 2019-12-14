People familiar with the situation say Charlotte will be the home of a Major League Soccer expansion team. The people spoke to The Associated Press Friday on condition of anonymity because no public announcement has been made about the team.
Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper and his media group sent out emails saying a “major announcement” will be coming Tuesday.
Tepper made a formal presentation to MLS officials on Dec. 5.
MLS Commissioner Don Garber said last week that he expected Charlotte to the league’s 30th team. The commissioner said at that time no formal approval had been granted yet as the league and Tepper’s group were working to finalize an agreement. (AP)
Memphis picks Silverfield as coach: Memphis has hired Ryan Silverfield as the Tigers’ new football coach, removing the interim tag given to him Sunday when Mike Norvell left for Florida State.
Athletics director Laird Veatch announced the hiring Friday, saying Memphis met with candidates from all over the country. Veatch said Silverfield won this job outright.
Silverfield had Norvell’s deputy head coach and co-offensive coordinator in Memphis’ best season yet as the No. 15 Tigers went a school-record 12-1 and won the American Athletic Conference championship last week. (AP)
Four bids for 2023 Women’s World Cup: FIFA has received bids from Brazil, Japan, Colombia and a joint bid from Australia and New Zealand to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup.
Soccer’s international governing body now will assess the bids, which will include visiting each country. Evaluations will be submitted to the FIFA Council and a vote on the host will be held at the organization’s meeting in Ethiopia next June.
Anticipated bids from South Korea and South Africa were withdrawn before Friday’s deadline. (AP)
Former Olympic champ Snell dies: Three-time Olympic champion and world mile record-holder Peter Snell of New Zealand has died. He was 80.
Snell, who is regarded as one of the greatest middle-distance runners, won the 800 meters at the 1960 Rome Olympics aged 21, and the 800-1,500 double at the 1964 Tokyo Games.
He twice held the mile world record, and held world records in the 800 meters, 880 yards, 1,000 meters, and the 4x1-mile relay. (AP)